County Board recognizes McCullough

Alexis McCullough, 17, of Bourbonnais, stands in front of the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, which she successfully completed for her Eagle Scout project, during the dedication ceremony at Marcotte Park in Bourbonnais on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Alexis McCullough has accomplished more than most girls her age.

The 17-year-old McCullough, of Bourbonnais, was recognized Tuesday by the Kankakee County Board for her recent efforts of her Eagle Scout project of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Marquette Park in Bourbonnais.

As many might already know, McCullough raised more than $120,000 for the Eagle Scout project that recognizes and serves as a tribute to the sacrifices of military personnel, including her own father, Col. Mark McCullough, who died in 2019.

“I’m so honored to be here today, and I’m so grateful for you guys and all of your community support and all of the hard work and effort that you guys put into supporting youth in the community, because I would not be here today without you guys,” Alexis said.

The Board unanimously approved its proclamation, declaring June 10 as Alexis McCullough Day in Kankakee County.

“It’s a beautiful monument, so I hope everyone takes a moment just to go visit it at least once,” said Lori Gadbois, Kankakee County Recorder, who introduced Alexis at the meeting. “She actively continues to advocate for, educate about and spread awareness of the Gold Star families who have paid the ultimate sacrifice; [she’s] passionate about public service and civic engagement.”

State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, also presented McCullough with a certificate from the Illinois House of Representatives for completing the Eagle Scout project.

“Congratulations and thank you for all your hard work,” Haas said. “We’re very proud of you.”

McCullough gave a short video presentation of her efforts on the Gold Star Memorial and how much her father meant to her. It included pictures of her father, who enlisted in the Army at the age of 18 and died at the age of 51 while serving active duty.

“For me, it was a life-changing event which impacted me very thoroughly, and I had never had an outlet to express my grief, as well as to connect with other people my age or within my community that had gone through similar experiences as I had,” she said.

After her dad passed, her mom, Cassandra, encouraged her to join the Scouts of America.

“She wanted me to have an outlet where I could socialize with kids my age, and also be able to learn lifelong skills and to be able to kind of explore different ideas and different activities, such as archery, welding, horsemanship,” she said. “... So being able to go to camp and get my first opportunities to step into leadership roles have definitely been a key part of my journey.”

Also included in her video presentation were pictures of the Gold Star Monument that was dedicated April 26. She explained it is 7 feet tall at its highest peak and is 14 feet wide. It’s made of black granite, and each monument has custom designs on the back with panels symbolizing homeland, family, patriot and sacrifice.

Alexis said there are currently about 145 Gold Star Monuments in the country and just three in Illinois.

She added that she was a “father’s girl” and “military brat” while growing up. She remembers her dad as being a hard worker and a passionate leader, who had become a full-bird colonel.

“Two days before his passing, he had turned in his paperwork to become a general,” Alexis said. “So I have always wanted to keep his legacy alive, and that is what has inspired me in pursuing my project.”

County Board Chairman Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand said he appreciated McCullough for attending the meeting, and it was an incredible feat to raise the amount of money she did.

“This is near and dear to my heart because I lost my father at a very young age, too, so I sympathize with you,” he said. “I know how hard it is, and I just appreciate what you’ve done for this community and how you brought them together.”