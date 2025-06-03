Gaming cafe ordinance gets first reading

A proposed gaming cafe would be located in this building located in the 300 block of North Convent Street in Bourbonnais. (Jeff Bonty)

BOURBONNAIS – Two proposed ordinances regarding a planned gaming cafe each had the first of two readings Monday during the Bourbonnais Village Board meeting.

Amanda Irps is proposing Mandi’s Gaming Cafe at 390 N. Convent St. It is accessible via Wilburn Court, which dead ends after about 100 yards.

It is the first request to operate a gaming cafe in the village, officials said.

One of the proposed ordinances allows for a special use permit allowing for the gaming cafe.

The property is located in a B1 Central Commercial Business District.

Irps’ husband, Scott, owns the building through Bowtie Properties.

Amanda Irps said at last week’s Community and Economic Development committee meeting she and her husband own several other businesses which offer gaming.

The committee voted 4-0 to send the ordinance to the board of trustees. The village’s planning commission voted 5-2 to recommend sending the matter to the committee.

Mandi’s Gaming Cafe would have six video gaming machines and hold between 15 to 20 people, according to Irps’ application.

There would be about 18 employees hired with one or two working shifts. Those entering the building will be made to show identification to make sure they are 21 years of age, which is the legal age to drink alcohol as well as use gaming machines in the state of Illinois.

The proposed operating hours would be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Irps applied for a Class F liquor license to serve alcohol on the premises.

That license is a state requirement in order to own a gaming business.

The building has been vacant since January 2023, Cyr said.

Second readings on both ordinances will likely occur during the board’s June 16 meeting.