Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Malachi Lee takes fifth in long jump to lead local pack at state track and field meet

Coal City's Julian Micetich competes in the 110-meter hurdles during the IHSA Class 2A Boys Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

CHARLESTON — Malachi Lee got a medal, but he wanted more.

The Bradley-Bourbonnais sophomore finished fifth in the IHSA Class 3A long jump Saturday during the IHSA state finals at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field.

Lee was seeded 15th coming to state and was third after Friday’s preliminaries with a 6.93 meter leap. He wasn’t able to improve on that Saturday.

“I feel like I could have (done) better,” he said. “But the first day, it really made me sore. I didn’t really stretch last night as much as I could have.

“But it’s OK, I’ll be here next year.”

Friday’s mark had him thinking big.

“I was trying to win it all,” Lee said. " ... I just didn’t jump how I wanted to."

Now it’s back to work.

“I’m going to just keep training,” Lee said. “Just keep training, working on my technique and trusting in God.”

Lee was one of three area medalists. Coal City junior Julian Micetich was seventh in the Class 2A 110 m hurdles at 14.91 seconds and Manteno sophomore Briggs Cann took ninth in the 2A 400 at 51.28.

“I’m very proud of myself and everyone behind me,” Micetich said. “It’s honestly a big shock. ... In the sectional, I ran a 14.77 – I didn’t think that was possible. But I did, and then I PR’d again down here (14.74 in Friday’s preliminaries).”

At the start of the season, Micetich had the modest goal of just getting back to Charleston.

“I didn’t believe I was gonna make it to finals,” he said. “... And yeah, (expectations) slowly just went up and up as I realized I was getting faster and faster.”

Micetich is the Coalers’ first placer since his older brother Christian was seventh in the 2A 300 hurdles in 2022.

“He recently just got sent off to military school in the Air Force,” Micetich said. “As long as he was here, he was out there every day helping me through everything.”

Cann, like Lee, was hoping for more. But he is focusing on the future.

“I’m just gonna be looking forward to next year,” he said. “I know I can run faster. Today wasn’t my best race, but it’s not an excuse for me. ... Definitely gonna try to improve and take this as momentum for next year.”

Cann did improve on his state seed.

“I’m a sophomore, I was ranked 10th and I finished ninth,” he said. “I’m proud of myself for that.”

Watseka’s Andrew McTaggard finished 16th in the 3,200 (10:14.84).