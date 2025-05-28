Peotone girls soccer falls in sectional finals: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls soccer

Class 1A Coal City Sectional championship

Chicago University 3, Peotone 1: For the second year in a row, the Peotone girls soccer team had its season come to an end with a 3-1 loss to Chicago University in the sectional championship. With Tuesday’s loss in the IHSA Class 1A Coal City Sectional championship, the Blue Devils end the season with a final record of 12-7-1 having earned their fourth regional title in a row.

Allie Werner scored Peotone’s goal Tuesday with 26:39 to go in the second half.