Kankakee police investigate shots fired incident

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police investigated a shots fired incident that occurred Wednesday in the 400 block of North East Avenue.

Offices responded to the location at approximately 12:56 p.m., Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said.

Two vehicles were struck by bullets and several shell casings were recovered, Kidwell said.

Investigators questioned a person of interest, Kidwell said.

Police obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 400 block of South East Avenue, according to Kidwell.

One of the vehicles involved in the shooting was located unoccupied in Bradley. Kankakee police had the vehicle towed pending further investigation, Kidwell said.