‘Money over patients’: Saint Mary’s future protested

Several attendees hold signs opposing Prime Healthcare ending its contract with Westwood Obstetrics & Gynecology at Saint Mary's Hospital along West Court Street during a rally on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Dr. Valerie Goldfain, left, a longstanding doctor with Westwood, and Tali Gardner, of Kankakee, a 15-year labor and delivery nurse, second from left, joined local mothers and Westwood patients Katie Lisko, of Bradley, and Jessica Merrill, right, of Kankakee, for the rally. (Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE – It was a small group, but their message was intended to be large.

A group which perhaps numbered no more than eight to 10 at its peak on this sun-soaked Saturday afternoon at the intersection of North Fifth Avenue and West Court Street wanted their displeasure known.

A hospital which had been a provider of labor and baby delivery services for generations, will cease offering this category of medical service at Friday’s conclusion.

“This is about money over patients,” said Dr. Valerie Goldfain, a longstanding obstetrician and gynecologist.

Goldfain had also been a part of Westwood Obstetrics & Gynecology, which had been the lone provider of these services for Saint Mary’s for the past four years.

The decisions being made, Goldfain continued, are far from what the Ontario, California-based Prime leadership stated when they took over operations of the nonprofit hospital in March.

Like others, Goldfain said Prime laid out an 18-month review of hospital functions before making location-changing decisions.

Dr. Valerie Goldfain, left, a longstanding doctor with Westwood Obstetrics & Gynecology, joins a group rallying in protest of Prime Healthcare ending its contract with Westwood's practice at Saint Mary's Hospital along West Court Street in Kankakee on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Dr. Goldfain stands with local mothers and Westwood patients, including Laurie DeYoung, right, of Bourbonnais. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Instead, Prime announced the Saint Mary’s OB/GYN change only weeks after taking over site operations.

When Prime announced its decision near the end of April, a company spokesman said the hospital could no longer justify maintaining the OB/GYN unit based on its low level of use.

Prime confirmed in an email response to the Daily Journal there are not enough births to keep the service as a viable option.

On average, the hospital delivers 26 babies monthly, which is just under one baby per day – with yearly births declining by nearly one-third since 2022.

“... But the need for maternal care has dramatically declined in our hospital while access to these services is stable within the community at neighboring hospitals,” Prime said.

“This has led to the difficult, but necessary decision of transitioning OB services to Riverside Hospital and suspending OB services at St. Mary’s Hospital - Kankakee,” Prime said.

“It is not possible to ensure the highest standards of quality care with such little volume and a service that was entirely dependent on any single physician,” Prime’s spokesman said.

Prime’s decision leaves Riverside Healthcare as the only truly local option for labor and delivery. Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka stopped labor and delivery services several years ago.

Expectant mothers seeking alternative locations could travel to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet or hospitals in the Champaign or Bloomington regions.

Patient Impact

Mothers who have used Saint Mary’s services or who had planned on using them have been upset by this unexpected announcement.

“When there is no freedom of choice, there is a monopoly,” said Tali Gardner, of Kankakee, a 15-year labor and delivery nurse at Saint Mary’s.

Katie Lisko, of Bradley, a mother of two both delivered by Westwood‘s Dr. Roger Taylor, simply stated having options available was great for mothers.

In the wake of Prime’s announcement, Lisko started a Change.org petition, titled “Urge Prime Healthcare to Retain Westwood OB’s Contract,” which has garnered over 2,700 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

Lisko said she became very concerned with the state of women’s health in Kankakee County and surrounding areas with the closing of Westwood, which helped her navigate her infertility journey and saved her daughter’s life last year.

Katie Lisko holds her 1-year-old daughter Jamie in their Bradley home where she and her husband, Jason, and son, Bennett, 4, reside. Lisko, a patient with Westwood Obstetrics & Gynecology at Saint Mary's, credited the practice for helping her address health dilemmas and navigate a journey through infertility leading to the delivery of both of her children and saving Jamie's life last year. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“With this closing, it would significantly reduce the amount of resources for women’s health,” she said. “Furthermore, we risk losing the personalized care that has been paramount to our lives and our families.”

While the unit officially closes on Friday, the final day for deliveries is likely today or Thursday which provides time for mothers and babies to be cleared and approved to return home.

Those participating in the rally acknowledged their efforts would not have any bearing on the hospital’s direction.

In a May 1 Prime letter sent to Westwood patients, it was stated the company’s top priority is supporting patients through the transition.

In part, the letter said Prime had established a partnership and transfer agreement with Riverside and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

“These partnerships are in place to ensure there are no gaps in care,” the letter stated. It further stated assistance would be offered to guide those through the transition.

Goldfain and patients said to eliminate this service in such a short timeframe and to toss women into this upheaval at this critical juncture of their lives was simply out of line.

“This should have been (at least) phased out,” Gardner said. “There is a right way to end well and this was not it.”

For Goldfain, who was born at Saint Mary’s Hospital in 1961, this entire episode was something best described as unusual.

She was participating in her first protest event and watching her 34-year career draw to a close at the same time.

“Our only choice was to start up a private practice again,” Goldfain said. “But that is not feasible. I will be fully retired as of May 16.”