Bradley 315 Sports Park a hit

Bradley's 315 Sports Park, opened in early May, has completed two weekends of youth baseball games and the response to the complex has been strong and business has also been strong from those attending the contests. (Tiffany Blanchette)

BRADLEY – Only two weekends into its first season of hosting youth baseball and softball at the $47 million Bradley 315 Sports Park, attendance figures are being reported.

The numbers appear to be strong, and businesses in the area are reporting a significant rise in customers as well.

After Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, village finance director Rob Romo, who has spent considerable time at the complex the first two weekends, said 50 teams played in the first weekend and 74 played just this past weekend.

He said thus far, 98 teams are slated for this upcoming weekend’s play.

What is even more exciting to village officials is the uptick in business for various retailers in and around Bradley.

Romo said establishments ranging from Chick-fil-A, 1359 Locke Drive, Bradley; Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 2048 North Illinois Route 50, Bradley; Sammy’s Pizza, 12 Heritage Plaza, Bourbonnais; Aurelio’s Pizza, 1600 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais; and Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store, 840 Bradley Bourlevard, Bradley, all reported stronger-than-usual sales during the first two weekends of play.

Romo said sales are up as much as 20%. He said some operators are already making plans for additional staffing on weekends to deal with the increase of customers.

Those managing the site reported that during the first weekend, which was rather cool and rainy, daily weekend attendance was in the 1,500 to 2,000 range.

Attendance in the second weekend of play, which featured an increase of 24 teams and better weather, had daily weekend crowds of 2,500 to 3,000.

Mayor Mike Watson said everywhere he went he would see boys in baseball hats and families nearby.

Romo said the 127-acre complex immediately east of the Bradley Commons Shopping Center can provide a significant boost to local business.

“We are pleasantly surprised,” Watson said. “We are very happy everyone has a huge uptick in sales.”

Both Watson and Romo said there are still issues to be dealt with, most notably six baseball fields are yet to be opened for play. These fields could be ready within a couple weeks.

They are also eagerly anticipating the opening of the main building in the complex which will feature a sit-down restaurant and bar to be operated by Tommy Vasilakis, of BrickStone beer brewing fame.

There are downsides to operations as well.

Romo said getting the onsite crew better trained in keeping trash collected and hauled and keeping the public restrooms supplied and cleaned are works in progress.

But by all accounts the first two weeks have been successful.

“We didn’t know what to expect. Hotels are doing well. Business is good in village of Bradley,” Watson said. “Things are good.

“We are looking forward for this to be the complex of this region, and by this region I mean the Midwest,” Watson said.

Early weather forecasts for the upcoming third weekend are calling for windy conditions but summer-like temperatures.