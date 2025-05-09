Juvenile Justice Council names Teen Mental Health PSA winners

The Juvenile Justice Council of Iroquois County has announced the winners of its second annual Teen Mental Health PSA Contest. Pictured (L to R): Harley Valentine, Ellie Matthews, Ayla Nichols and Tessa Pankey of Iroquois West Middle School (Photo provided by Iroquois County State's Attorney's Office)

The Juvenile Justice Council of Iroquois County has announced the winners of its second annual Teen Mental Health PSA Contest.

This year’s participants were tasked with creating public service announcements that promote mental health awareness, encourage positive choices and inspire teens to connect with others and seek help if needed.

The Teen Mental Health PSA contest winners are:

Abby Hansen and Hailie Renollet (Central High School)

Jadie Neukomm and Kara Walder (Cissna Park High School)

Hutson Sanders (Donovan High School)

Eduardo Diaz and Miley McGehee (Iroquois West High School)

Ellie Matthews, Ayla Nichols, Tessa Pankey and Harley Valentine (Iroquois West Middle School)

Jackson Johnson, Jackson Mann and Michael Blucher (Milford Grade School)

London Clark (Milford High School)

Tinley Eichelberger (St. John’s Lutheran)

Emmaline Hildenbrand, Aubrey Robinson and Cadence Tammen (St. Paul’s Lutheran)

Sophie Deem (Watseka High School)

Gracie Delahr (Watseka Junior High School)

The winning PSAs covered a wide range of topics, including stress/anxiety, depression, body image, addiction, coping skills, bullying, goal setting and seeking help. The PSAs will air on WGFA and The Buckle heavily throughout May for Mental Health Awareness Month, then at a lighter pace throughout next April.