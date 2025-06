Authorities are investigating a double homicide which occurred in Bradley early Monday. (Jeff Bonty)

BRADLEY – Bradley police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating a Monday morning double homicide which occurred in the 200 block of South Prairie Avenue.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner confirmed the two deaths as homicides.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene was on the scene. There was yellow crime scene tape around most of the perimeter of the home.

No details are being released by officials.