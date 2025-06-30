Braiden Keller, Nick Seplak win Lee J. Hall Memorial features

Braiden Keller gestures a No. 1 out of his window after winning his factory stock heat race at Kankakee County Speedway Friday, May 16, 2025. Keller won the factory stock and pro modified feature races Friday, June 27, 2025, his second two-peat of the season. (Mason Schweizer)

The third annual Lee J. Hall Memorial was held at Kankakee County Speedway on Friday, where the late racer and former track champion was honored with perhaps the biggest night of stock and factory stock racing of the track calendar.

Braiden Keller won the factory stock feature and $2,694 payday that came with it, while Coal City’s own Nick Seplak won the stock car feature and $2,594 payday.

Keller also won the pro modified feature race Friday. Pro late model points leader Austin McCarty was the feature winner in his class, as was former sport compact track champion Jake Momper. Ryan Petrukovich won the Crown Victoria feature.

The American Sprint Car Tour also rolled through town with racing in the non-winged sprint division Friday, with Adam Taylor taking home the checkered flag.

The track will celebrate Independence Day on Friday with a full night of points racing in the pro late model, modified, stock, pro modified, factory stock, crown victoria and sport compact divisions. As always, pit gates will open at 4:15 p.m., the main grandstands at 5:30 p.m. and hot lap qualifying beginning at 6:15 p.m.

DIRTcar Factory Stock

Lee J Hall Memorial (25 Laps): 1. 22-Braiden Keller[2]; 2. 66-Ian Keller[1]; 3. X225-Trevor Bitterling[3]; 4. 9R-Kiran Roundtree[7]; 5. 36L-Hayden Lomax[5]; 6. 12-Bradley Roundtree[8]; 7. 17-Zane Reitz[11]; 8. 43-Brent Gregory[10]; 9. 19-Duncan Auter[12]; 10. 8-David Hurst[9]; 11. M14-Brendan Mounce[13]; 12. 64X-Robert Drangmeister[15]; 13. 21K-Jacob Kolwyck[16]; 14. 21C-Chase Kosmatka[17]; 15. 22C-Calvin Corning[20]; 16. Z42-Zack Simmons[14]; 17. 9-Ryan Arnett[21]; 18. 11S-John Strawser[6]; 19. P3-Virgil Arnold[19]; 20. 42-Jesse Simmons[4]; 21. 127-Connor Banister[18]; 22. (DNS) 416-Kaleb Layhew

DIRTcar Stock Car

Lee J. Hall Memorial (25 Laps): 1. 11S-Nick Seplak[4]; 2. 99K-Jerrad Krick[6]; 3. 9-Joe Brown[7]; 4. 23-Cody Clubb[8]; 5. K1-Allen Provenzano[3]; 6. 10H-Don Hilleray[9]; 7. 01-Joe Hillman[1]; 8. 52P-Steven Perkins[10]; 9. 127-Jace Gall[12]; 10. 43-Dustin Hubert[11]; 11. 16L-Dylan Holycross[15]; 12. 0-Kraig Hughes[14]; 13. 18-Sam Casko[13]; 14. (DNF) 007-Kyle Anderson[2]; 15. (DNF) 7-Joe Steurer[17]; 16. (DNF) 27G-Reid Gall[5]; 17. (DNF) 27-Eric Legner[16]; 18. (DNS) 41B-Chad Bales

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 10M-Austin Mccarty[5]; 2. 818-Matt Hammond[1]; 3. 19-Chad Osterhoff[3]; 4. 47-Dan Kuhn[4]; 5. 18C-John Provenzano[9]; 6. X3-Ben Kirchner[8]; 7. BK3-Billy Knippenberg III[2]; 8. 56-Brandon Pralle[10]; 9. 05-Gary Schalmo[7]; 10. 41-Logan Nesselrodt[11]; 11. 97M-Michael Marden[6]

DIRTcar Pro Modifieds

Feature (15 Laps): 1. K67-Braiden Keller[4]; 2. 21JRS-Drew Schwartz[3]; 3. 42A-Pete Argianas[1]; 4. 14-Tom Knippenberg[8]; 5. 21JR-Ryan Kohler[6]; 6. 22-Allen Line[15]; 7. 10-Curtis Caldwell[5]; 8. 13-Donnie Martin SR[11]; 9. 44E-Evan Eckhoff[9]; 10. 88-Derek Line[12]; 11. 24F-Patrick Fatigato[2]; 12. H24-Tony Hemp[10]; 13. 49-Easton Buyno[7]; 14. (DNS) 39-Kevin Sonquist; 15. (DNS) 31T-Meara Tilstra

DIRTcar Sport Compact

Feature (15 Laps): 1. 43-Jake Momper[2]; 2. 501-Matt Mackey[1]; 3. 70R-Matt Radtke[4]; 4. 56C-Scott Vetter[6]; 5. 0-Richard Zifko[13]; 6. 83-Jeff Van Beek[9]; 7. 30J-Nick Johnson[20]; 8. 73-David Polak Jr[10]; 9. 32-Donita Hines[7]; 10. 13K-Chris Kuiper[8]; 11. 110-Paul Lullo[26]; 12. 00R-Rowen Ramsey[3]; 13. 21M-Aaron Mainard[14]; 14. (DNF) 01JR-Matthew Mackey Jr[5]; 15. (DNF) 19-Donald Griffin[12]; 16. (DNF) 14-Zachary Haskins[15]; 17. (DNF) 08-Brent Hanna[22]; 18. (DNF) 47-Steven Summers[18]; 19. (DNF) 04-Natalie Hanna[11]; 20. (DNF) 25-Nicholas Gomez[19]; 21. (DNF) 65-Samantha Fuller[21]; 22. (DNF) 2J-Steve Kraft[16]; 23. (DNS) 19J-Jordy Carrera; 24. (DNS) B55-Haylee Mackey; 25. (DNS) 75-Gregory Fuller; 26. (DNS) 78-Chris Wineland; 27. (DNS) S10-Matt Prodehl

Crown Victorias

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 02A-Ryan Petrukovich[2]; 2. 01-Phil Bloch[3]; 3. 502-Adam Thibo[5]; 4. 33S-Michael Sklodowski[6]; 5. 77-Scott Thiel[1]; 6. 22-Justin Schroeder[4]; 7. 12P-Ron Willems[8]; 8. 6-Matt Arturi[13]; 9. 14-Bob Barkes[7]; 10. 86-Jesse Presley[10]; 11. (DNS) 51-Jeff Elder; 12. (DNS) 7-Joe Hillman; 13. (DNS) 12-Ken Johnson

Non-Winged Sprints

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 8T-Adam Taylor[1]; 2. 91-Aiden Salisbury[2]; 3. 27T-Steve Thomas[6]; 4. 8D-Miles Doherty[4]; 5. 14A-Alex Clute[9]; 6. 29J-Ralph Johnson[5]; 7. 3G-John Gurley[3]; 8. 28K-Tate O’Leary[11]; 9. 46-Anthony Leohr[8]; 10. 80T-Dave Edington[15]; 11. 77-Dave Peperak[7]; 12. 72-Jarrett Thomas[19]; 13. 44-Dominic Sparks[13]; 14. 17-Greg Baer[17]; 15. (DNF) 27-Ken Drangmeister[14]; 16. (DNF) 8W-Devin Winterstein[10]; 17. (DNF) 37-David Gross[12]; 18. (DNF) 20-Shawn Salisbury[18]; 19. (DNF) 19-Joe Stewart[16]; 20. (DNS) 9P-Wes Pinkerton