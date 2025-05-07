2 arrests made in South Rosewood shooting

KANKAKEE – Two people were arrested Tuesday by Kankakee police in connection with an April 30 shooting on South Rosewood Avenue.

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said they arrested 18-year-old Sean Phillips and 22-year-old Heaven Thompson, both of Bourbonnais, at Thompson’s home in Bourbonnais with the help of Bourbonnais police.

Preliminary charges against Phillips include aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person younger than 21.

Thompson is facing one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building.

Kankakee police said the incident is believed to have started earlier in the day after an altercation took place outside the Kankakee County Courthouse following a court hearing.

At 11:53 a.m. April 30, Kankakee police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of South Rosewood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found evidence confirming that a shooting had occurred.

Detectives from the Investigations Division immediately began following up on leads and reviewing surveillance footage.

The detectives were able to identify Phillips and Thompson as the alleged shooters after reviewing surveillance video footage.

This case remains under investigation.

The Kankakee Police Department encourages anyone with additional information to call the Investigations Division at 815-933-0426 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.