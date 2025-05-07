Pat Gordon uses stories to help young students learn about music

Pat Gordon, music teacher at Momence's Je-Neir Elementary School, smiles as her students rehearse songs on recorders and percussion during class on April 17. (Tiffany Blanchette)

There may be some difference in the age of Pat Gordon and the K-5 students she teaches music to at Momence’s Je-Neir Elementary School.

But through stories and music, Gordon can bridge the generational gap.

Using Bach’s “Fugue in G Minor,” Gordon explains how she teaches the children.

“It’s a really neat thing they have online where it’s got the four lines and they’re different colors,” Gordon said.

“It’s a fugue. So, one starts and one answers. And then, the other one comes in. And then, the other one adds some more comments to it. That’s what a fugue is.”

She said she wants them to listen to a story called “The Four Friends.”

“They’re out here playing. The green comes out and he’s all by himself in our playground,” Gordon explained.

“Then I said orange will come by. This is even before [the students] have heard it. And orange says, ‘Oh, I don’t know you. Have I seen you before?’”

“‘No,’ Green said. But he is like, sure, we can play. So, the two lines come in. And then, purple comes by, and he’s like the tenor line.

“He says, ‘Oh, I don’t know you guys.’ But one of them says, ‘Hey, come on and play with us.’ Then, the next color comes by.

“And then, orange disappears. The kids want to know where he goes. I said, ‘I don’t know where he goes. Maybe his mom called him. Maybe he had to get a drink. But, this is the story of them playing together.’”

Gordon explained she can make the story longer if needed.

It almost brings her to tears.

Putting her hands on both sides of her head, Gordon said, “Because for four minutes, they’re just like, who would be glued into a Bach fugue at that age. Even as first graders, they’re like, even my special ed kids, they just, they just love it.”

Pat Gordon, music teacher at Momence's Je-Neir Elementary School, plays along with her students during class on April 17. (Tiffany Blanchette)

A first-time observer sees how Gordon, a 1974 graduate of the University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in music and education, connects with these 5-, 6-, 7-, 8-, 9- and 10-year-olds.

When Gordon is told she can hook the youngsters, she passes the compliment to someone else.

“That’s the gift God’s given me. That’s the grace. It’s not mine. I don’t take credit for it,” Gordon said.

During a dress rehearsal for the school’s living wax museum set to take place that night, Gordon offers pointers and asks how they are doing. She also has a story about them all.

Gordon is completing her 11th year in the Momence district. She has taught for 35 years, with stints in Chicago public schools and Chicago Catholic schools.

Growing up in a German/Irish home as well as a diverse neighborhood has been helpful.

Gatherings with the adults meant songs, stories and a good time.

“We’re all connected,” Gordon said. “We got together. We’d sing. We’d dance. We’d talk. We told stories.”

To get her students to connect with the older members of their family, Gordon said she asks them to go ask questions about their favorite music growing up, if they played any musical instrument.

Asked how much longer she will teach, Gordon said she is not sure.

“The longer I do it, the more I love it,” she said.