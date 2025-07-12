Momence man charged with possessing child sexual abuse images, drugs

A Momence man has been charged with possession of child sexual abuse images and possession of controlled substances.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney Office charged Jason W. Exton, of Momence, this week.

The 52-year Exton was ordered detained by a Kankakeew County Circuit Judge on Friday during his initial court appearance.

During Exton’s appearance, an assistant state’s attorney said law agencies in Illinois and Texas were involved in the months-long investigation.

During the investigation, Momence police said they requested assistance from the Illinois Attorney’s General’s office.

Multiple images were found on Exton’s work laptop by his employer in Texas where it was sent for maintenance, the prosecutor said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of North Locust Street in Momence, Momence police said in a press release.

Exton was taken into custody without incident.

During a search of the home, investigators also recovered cocaine, methamphetamine and cannabis.