Good Trouble Lives On rally set in Kankakee

Good Trouble Lives On will host a July 17 protest event in downtown Kankakee.

The Kankakee County Courthouse north lawn will be the setting for participation in the national day of nonviolent action in relation to perceived attacks posed on civil and human rights by the Trump administration.

The protest is set for 5-7:30 p.m. A similar rally will also be held in Joliet.

On July 17, the anniversary of Congressman John Lewis’s death, events have been set nationwide to carry forward the Lewis legacy of “Good Trouble”

Protest organizers cite voter suppression bills like the SAVE Act to the criminalization of protest, and charge the Trump administration has launched an attack on civil and human rights.

“This is more than a protest; it’s a moral reckoning,” organizers stated in announcing the protests. “A continuation of the movement Lewis help lead, and a new front in the struggle for freedom.”