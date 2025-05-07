Grant Park’s Carol Cademartori comes full circle

In 2005, Carol Cademartori’s life came full circle in her hometown of Grant Park.

Just months after earning her education degree from Eastern Illinois University, Cademartori stepped into her first role as a teacher.

Recently, while talking about her career, the 20-year veteran pointed to the top of the wall at the front of her classroom where the remnants of math equations are still visible.

“I just love it here,” she said. “I have never thought of leaving. I just love this district.”

Cademartori teaches high school social studies.

Her path to teaching started in college. She wanted to work with students, but as a guidance counselor. She learned to do that, she had to major in education.

The teaching bug bit her.

During her student teaching, Cademartori said she loved teaching students.

“The interactions with the kids on a daily basis are wonderful,” Cademartori said.

“One of the most important things about being a good teacher is just having a sense of humor, laughing with the kids and just making their day a little bit better.

“Some days they make my day a little bit better.”

Cademartori had a role model right in her own house. Her mother, Diane, taught in the district. Though retired, her mother continues to work for the district.

“The teenager in me didn’t want to be a teacher because that was what my mom did. But she definitely had a huge impact on me. Even though I didn’t know it at the time,” Cademartori said.

Speaking of teachers, Cademartori not only came back to her high school but also the teachers who helped her on her journey as a student.

“I thought that might be weird; it wasn’t. It was because they were mentors to me. It was such a friendly atmosphere,” Cademartori said.

Technology and its rapid changes are the biggest challenge in teaching students now, she said.

“The biggest change is cellphones for sure. We have such different learners now,” Cademartori said.

“You see it culturally. I grew up watching movies and TV shows. Now the kids are watching TikTok videos instead. They don’t have that same type of culture.

“I think for me it is a huge adjustment trying to relate to this new generation.

“All the cellphone information at your fingertips is great in a way, but I also think [it is important], and I believe a lot of teachers would agree with me, that they are still engaging with each other face to face.”

Cademartori firmly believes the Grant Park school district does an excellent job of educating students and preparing them for life beyond graduation.

“Our school takes education very seriously,” Cademartori said. “We want to have really high standards, but it is also important that the kids feel welcomed here and they enjoy themselves.”

“The kids just have such positive attitudes. Dr. [John] Palan is good at working with staff and students to make this a great place. That is true of everyone working in this building all the way to the custodial staff.”