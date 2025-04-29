Cody Freitas’ late homer gives Boilermakers conference win: Monday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Baseball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Lincoln-Way West 2: The Boilermakers were down 2-1 in the top of the seventh and an out away from taking a SouthWest Suburban Conference loss Monday, but Cody Freitas lined a two-strike pitch to left field for a go-ahead two-run home run to give the team a 3-2 lead. After a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh, Lucas Garrett came in to pitch and struck out three batters in a row to give the Boilermakers (15-6, 4-3 SWSC) a dramatic win,

Freitas was 2 for 3 with a walk, three RBIs and a run. Kason Bynum was 2 for 2. He walked to lead off the seventh and scored on Freitas’ home run. Freitas also got the win on the mound, pitching six-plus innings and allowing just three hits and two runs. He had eight strikeouts.

Bishop McNamara 20, Timothy Christian 3: The Fightin’ Irish (12-6, 5-3 CCC) bounced back with a big Chicagoland Christian Conference win on Monday after dropping their last two conference games. The game was tied 2-2 entering the top of the fourth when the Irish scored 12 times in the inning to put the game away, thanks in part to six Timothy Christian errors in the inning. Devin Arbour went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run while Jacob Lotz was 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs. Dom Panozzo pitched four innings, allowing three hits and three unearned runs while recording 11 strikeouts.

Bloom 9, Kankakee 7: Bloom scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday to erase a 7-3 Kankakee lead. Kankakee pitching hit two batters and walked three to open that sixth inning, allowing the first two runs to score, and then a pair of singles put Bloom on top for the Southland Athletic Conference win. They Kays (4-13, 4-8) were led by Parker Zubrys, Bryce Deany and Bryce Arceneaux with two hits apiece. Zubrys was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs, Deany was 2 for 3 with a triple and Arceneaux was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Herscher 16, Coal City 13: Two of the top teams in the Illinois Central Eight Conference met in Herscher on Monday, with the Tigers (19-4, 7-2 ICE) holding on to win a wild game over the Coalers (15-6, 7-2 ICE). Coal City scored three runs in the top of the first only for Herscher to go up 7-3 by the end of the third. The Coalers tied it up in the top of the fifth but the Tigers scored four in the bottom of the fourth and five in the fifth to go back up 16-7. Coal City rallied for six runs in the top of the seventh, but Herscher escaped with a close win. Keegan Andre, Alec Nicholos and Nash Brubaker each hit a home run for Herscher. Brubaker was 2 for 3 in the game with five RBIs. Gaige Brown was 3 for 4 with a walk and three runs while Tanner Jones was 3 for 4 with a walk, an RBI and three runs.

Coal City got home runs from Lance Cuddy, Connor Henline and Gavin Berger. Berger was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs while Cuddy was 3 for 4 with a walk, two RBIs and a run. Dylan Young was 2 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run.

Reed-Custer 12, Peotone 1: Eight different players had at least one RBI for Reed-Custer (7-10, 2-7 ICE) as the Comets snapped a four-game losing streak with a road win over the Blue Devils (6-12, 3-6 ICE). Landen Robinson was was 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs. Thomas Emery was 1 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run, Alejandro Fierro 1 for 2 with a double and two RBis and Alex Bielfeldt was 1 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Bielfeldt also allowed just three hits and a run over five innings, striking out six batters.

For Peotone, Joe Hasse was 1 for 2 with an RBI while Ruben Velasco and Alex Chenoweth were both 1 for 2. Tyler Lietelt walked and scored a run.

Wilmington 11, Lisle 1: The Wildcats (13-7, 8-1 ICE) stayed a game up on Herscher and Coal City in the ICE standings with their home win Monday. Lucas Rink pitched all five innings of the win, allowing just one hit, a first-inning solo home run from Lisle’s Andrew Schroeder, and recording nine strikeouts. Rink also went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run. Ryan Kettman was 1 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs. Declan Moran was a force out of the nine spot in the lineup, going 3 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs, two runs and three steals.

Westville 5, Milford 4: After winning their last two Vermilion Valley Conference games, the Bearcats (9-11, 3-3 VVC) took a conference loss at home on Monday. Lucas Summers hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to make it a one-run game. He was 2 for 4 in the game with an RBI and two runs. Colt Halpin was 2 for 3 with two doubles while Caleb Clutteur was 1 for 4 with an RBI. Hixon Lafond pitched three shutout relief innings, allowing just one hit while recording four strikeouts.

Bismarck-Henning 7, Iroquois West 3: The Raiders (7-9, 2-3 VVC) fell at home on Monday for their third straight loss. Izzy Alvarez provided some power out of the leadoff spot, going 2 for 4 with a three-run home run. Caleb Fauser and Owen Hartke both went 1 for 2 with a run.

Salt Fork 22, Cissna Park 0: The Timberwolves (2-13, 1-7 VVC), fresh off their first conference win of the season, lost in four innings at home Monday to a Salt Fork team that is unbeaten in VVC play. Evan Feuchtenberger was 1 for 1 with a single. Seth Walder and Hudson Young each had a walk.

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 12, Homewood-Flossmoor 2: The Boilermakers (12-7, 4-3 SWSC) picked up their third win in their last four SouthWest Suburban Conference games on Monday to move back over .500 in conference play on the season. Suttyn Hop went 2 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs while Lydia Hammond went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs. Bella Pusateri was 2 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs and Avery Moutrey was 2 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run. Hammond pitched all five innings of the win, allowing just two hits while recording 10 strikeouts.

Bloom 2, Kankakee 1: The top two teams in the Southland Athletic Conference met on Monday, with both the Kays and Blazing Trojans at 8-0 in conference play coming in. Kankakee went up 1-0 in the top of the first and Bloom tied it up in the bottom of the third. It stayed 1-1 until the bottom of the seventh until Bloom’s Aryana Knaack hit a walkoff home run with two outs to send the Kays to 8-8 on the season. Calleigh Moody reached on a dropped third strike to lead off the game, advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third and then scored on a popout from Kylie Glogowski, who was 1 for 3 in the game. Lillian Landis was also 1 for 3. Glogowski allowed just five hits in 6 ⅔ innings while striking out seven batters.

Lincoln-Way East 6, Beecher 0: Lincoln-Way East came into Beecher Monday and did what no one else had been able to do this season: beat the Bobcats. Beecher had its 21-game winning streak snapped with the nonconference loss, falling to 21-1 on the season. Beecher had four hits in the game, with Ava Lorenzatti was 2 for 3 with a double and Ava Olson and Alexa Gilva going 1 for 3 with a single apiece. Taylor Norkus allowed 11 hits in seven innings, striking out five batters.

Coal City 22, Herscher 15: Addison Hodgen went 4 for 5 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs Monday to lead the Coalers (14-6, 8-1 ICE) to the win in a high-scoring Illinois Central Eight matchup. Khloe Picard was 4 for 6 with two RBIs and three runs, DArcy Ness was 5 for 6 with three RBIs and five runs and Madalyn Peterson 3 for 5 with a walk, an RBI and three runs.

For Herscher (12-7, 5-4 ICE), Emery Fritz was 2 for 4 with a home run, a walk, four RBIs and two runs. Pippa Dunnill was 1 for 4 with a home run, two walks, three RBIs and two runs while Liv Wilkins was 2 for 5 with a double, an RBI and two runs.

Peotone 3, Reed-Custer 0: Sophie Klawitter tossed a three-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts on Monday as the Blue Devils (10-8, 4-5 ICE) picked up a road conference in over the Comets (8-9, 1-7 ICE). It was Peotone’s fourth win in a row. The Blue Devils had just four hits of their own in the pitchers’ duel. Payton Schnelle was 1 for 2 with a walk and a run, Layla Johnson and Megan Cadieux were both 1 for 3 with a run while Maddie Scheffers was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

For Reed-Custer, Sophia Moyers three six strong innings to take a tough loss. She allowed just four hits and three unearned runs while recording eight strikeouts. Amber Syc went 2 for 3 with a triple and single while Adalyn Steichen went 1 for 3.

Wilmington 20, Lisle 0: Six players had multiple RBIs for the Wildcats (14-5, 7-2 ICE) in their blowout ICE win at home on Monday. Molly Southall was 1 for 2 with a walk, a home run, four RBIs and two runs while Taylor Stefancic was 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, a walk, three RBIs and four runs. Keeley Walsh was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs, Taryn Gilbert was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs and Madisyn Rossow was 2 for 2 with a walk and three RBIs. Ally Allgood was 1 for 1 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs. Gilbert pitched all four innings, allowing four hits and recording five strikeouts.

Manteno 12, Streator 7: The Panthers (13-3, 8-1 ICE) extended their winning streak to four games with their road conference win on Monday. They trailed 7-2 after four innings, but scored four runs in the fifth and went ahead with six runs in the top of the seventh inning. Aubrie Goudreau was 3 for 3 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and three runs while Macy Iwanus was 2 for 4 with a walk, two RBI and a run. Sophie Peterson was 2 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and a run while Jazmine Manau was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs.

Bismarck-Henning 8, Iroquois West 3: Four players had multi-hit games for Iroquois West (6-10, 1-3 VVC) on Monday, but the Raiders took a home loss in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Leah Honeycutt was 2 for 3 with two runs, Amelia Scharp was 2 for 4 with a run, Nevaeh Medina was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Autumn Miller was 2 for 3.

Hoopeston 13, Watseka 2: The Warriors (2-12, 0-4 VVC) dropped a conference game on the road Monday. Abigail Neukomm was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, Christa Holohan was 1 for 2 with a double and a run and Sarah Parson was 2 for 3 with a run. The trio accounted for all of Watseka’s offensive production.

Westville 11, Milford-Cissna Park 0: Westville’s Taylor Vallangeon no-hit Milford-Cissna Park (10-7, 2-4 VVC) to hand the Bearcats a conference loss at home. She had three walks and nine strikeouts. Addison Lucht walked twice and stole two bases for the Bearcats while Lillie Harris walked once.

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls soccer

Beecher 8, Rich Township 0: The Bobcats put away Rich Township with eight first-hale goals Monday to pick up a Southland Athletic Conference win on the road. No individual stats were immediately available for Beecher (9-8, 4-3).

Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Herscher 1: The Tigers (12-3-2) had a four-game winning streak snapped with Monday’s home loss in nonconference play. Gianni Jaime had the team’s goal and was assisted by Sophie Venckauskas.

Crete-Monee 3, Momence 1: No individual stats were immediately available for Momence (0-11, 0-7) for the Southland Athletic Conference loss on the road Monday.

Boys tennis

Coal City 3, Minooka 2: Martin Ramirez and Aidan Meister picked up wins at No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles respectively while Tanner Shain and Kaleb Reinart won at No. 3 doubles to give the Coalers a win at home on Monday.