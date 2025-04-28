Compeer Financial awards 41 scholarships in Illinois

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – Compeer Financial has awarded 41 scholarships to graduating high school seniors from Illinois who are pursuing fields related to agriculture. Each student receives a $1,500 educational scholarship from Compeer’s Fund for Rural America.

Among this year’s recipients are Benjamin Harpster, of St. Anne, and Cole Saathoff, of Manteno.

“Agriculture and other industries in rural areas offer amazing career opportunities for aspiring young people today, and Compeer is proud to help these students succeed,” said Karen Schieler, manager of Corporate Giving at Compeer Financial. “Our vision is to create a world where agriculture and rural communities are dynamic, collaborative and thriving. These hard-working students are a testament to that vision and will help make it happen.”

Scholarship recipients were selected based on their academic achievement, essays and involvement in agriculture and community organizations.

In all, Compeer Financial awarded 123 scholarships across its three-state area of Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

This is the eighth year for the scholarship program from the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America scholarship program, which has now awarded a total of 960 students with more than $1.4 million in scholarships.

Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving agriculture and rural communities. It provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services. It has an office at 570 William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais.