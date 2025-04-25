Herscher gets late goal to win ICE battle with Coal City

Herscher's Gianni Jaime moves the ball as Coal City's Kylee Kennell steps in to challenge her during the game in Herscher on April 24, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein)

Herscher − Heading into Thursday’s Illinois Central Eight Conference battle with Coal City, the Herscher girls soccer team had won 28 straight conference games dating back to 2021 and 12 straight games over the Coalers dating back to 2014.

Those streaks were both put to the test in Herscher on Thursday.

Tied 1-1 at halftime, neither team would yield for most of the second half. Then with just 3:27 to go, Herscher’s Gianni Jaime gathered a pass from Gianna High, turned and sent it into the net for the game-winning goal.

The Tigers improved to 5-0 in ICE play with the win and 12-2-2 overall. Coal City dropped to 3-2 in conference play and 9-4-1 on the season.

Jaime’s game-winning goal was the 57th in the career of the junior forward, moving her into fourth place on the school’s all-time scoring list. She said it was nice to add another goal to her tally, especially one that put the team over the top late.

“Since we were tied most of the game, it was definitely exciting to get that goal,” she said. “It was good to have my girls there with me, to celebrate with them. I’m excited to see what the future has for me with goals.”

It was Coal City that got on the scoreboard first when Anayi Mayorga found the back of the net just over three minutes into the game. The Tigers knotted things up with about four minutes to go in the first half when High collected a pass from Jaime and scored on a breakaway.

Jaime and High continued to be a productive duo for the Tigers with a goal and an assist each on Thursday. Herscher head coach Chris Longtin said it has been nice to see them develop throughout the season, and with Jaime being a junior and High a sophomore, they have the chance to keep doing damage in the future.

“They’re coming back next year as a senior and junior, so that’s going to be a nice combination,” he said. “All the way down our spine there is solid, so having some top performances and having them dig a little deeper to try to get that ball in and keep working, it was nice we could squeak one out.”

Herscher's Leia Haubner, center, and Coal City's Hayden Francisco, left, chase down a loose ball during the game in Herscher on April 24, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein)

Also coming through for the Tigers was sophomore defender Leia Haubner. Anchoring the defense that held the Coalers off the scoreboard for the final 77 minutes of the game, Longtin said she did a great job turning away several of Coal City’s scoring chances and getting the ball moving in the opposite direction.

“That girl is stepping up big back there,” he said. “She’s helping a freshman right next to her learn how to play that position. She just positions herself perfectly to pick off that ball and start our attack, basically it comes from her. Her and [goalkeeper Danica Woods] back there are tremendous, strong and some good leaders.”

The Coalers were already a bit shorthanded coming into Thursday’s game down a couple of starters, and had two more starters come out during the game with injuries. Head coach Todd Painter had to fill the gap with JV players who were up for the game, and despite some inexperience on the field and players playing in unfamiliar spots, he said he was very happy with how they competed.

“I told the girls at halftime that with the pieces we had, it was like playing chess but your pieces are in the wrong spot,” he said. “Our girls just dug deep and really fought hard to keep us in that game when we weren’t in our regular positions and we weren’t at full strength. Against Herscher, which is one of the best teams we are going to face, I am very proud of what they just did today.”

Coal City's Anayi Mayorga, left, reacts to scoring in the first half of the game against Herscher on April 24, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein)

While they had to fight without some key pieces Thursday, Painter said he expects his team to really come together should they get healthier by the start of the postseason, and perhaps have a chance for another clash with Herscher.

“If we can get back to full strength before we hit regionals, we have a good chance of going far,” he said. “As [Herscher assistant coach Alan High] just said, ‘I look forward to seeing you in the sectional championships.’ We both have pretty good confidence in our teams this year and I have all the faith in mine.”