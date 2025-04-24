Accolades given to Bourbonnais Mayor Schore in his final meeting

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore is honored with a sign presented by Assistant Administrator Laurie Cyr, right, designating the street Schore lives on, Blanchette, as Honorary Paul Schore Avenue at the village board meeting on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Jeff Bonty)

BOURBONNAIS – It was proclaimed Mayor Paul Schore Day on Monday in the village of Bourbonnais.

The long-serving trustee and current mayor presided over his final regular meeting of the Village Board on Monday.

Fellow Bourbonnais Citizens Party member Jeff Keast takes over in May.

Of course, there were ordinances and resolutions to be approved, as well as department leadership reports. But the focus was on the 28 years that Schore has given to serve the residents of the village of Friendship.

Before a standing-room-only crowd of about 80 people in the board conference room, administrators, trustees, department heads, a former state representative, a friend or two, his wife Mary and his son Matt put into words what Schore has meant to the village and to them.

Assistant Administrator Laurie Cyr presented Schore with a framed seal of Bourbonnais that was made out of photos of him at events during his year in office.

She also presented him with a street sign, designating the street he lives on, Blanchette Avenue, as Honorary Paul Schore Avenue.

Cyr recalled being with the mayor when they were in the basement of a house where logs from the first schoolhouse in Kankakee County were recovered.

Schoolhouse

“There was a house that stood at the corner of 493 S. Main St. There was always talk that we knew that there were logs inside of that house, but we just didn’t know how much was there,” Cyr said while reading prepared remarks. “You and I stood inside of that house when we broke through the plaster and finally got a chance to go down into that basement. And you looked at me and said, ‘We got one chance to save this, kid.’

“And I had demolished a lot of parking lots. I’ve demolished a lot of buildings. But this was the one time that you pushed me, and I drove PSI crazy as we took a house apart.

“And on a cold November day, there were logs that stood on that corner and saw the light for the first time since 1840. We called the Daily Journal that day to get them to come out and take pictures. And it made the second page of the paper because a Burger King opened in another community.”

Eleven years later, the refurbished schoolhouse opened next to George R. Letourneau Home and Museum.

Fourth-grade classes from Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 have toured the home to get a glimpse of what school was like back then.

Da Bears

A big Chicago Bears fan, Schore was mayor when the Bears held their summer training camp from 2002 through 2019 before moving the camp to the Bears’ facility, Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

Packers fan Scott Seaton brought that up during his comments.

Seaton ribbed Schore about the fact the Packers have dominated the Bears in recent years.

“They always left here undefeated,” Schore said.

Like Schore, Seaton was involved in Boy Scouts and became a Scoutmaster just like Schore, who began his association with the organization more than 30 years ago.

“My son is an Eagle Scout. I’ve seen maybe dozens of boys become Eagle Scouts, and it made a difference in their lives forever. They will never be changed – never – never changed from being an Eagle Scout.

“A lot had to do with what you did with them and taught them. So thanks again. Thank you, Mayor,” Seaton said.

Members of Scout Troop 324 brought in the flags to start the meeting. They also gave Schore a plaque for all he has done for Scouting, including hosting Scout Week annually.

It’s family

Schore’s wife, Mary, shed tears during her remarks, which were heard during public comment.

“I am so proud of your leadership and your service. I wasn’t going to cry. You love this village,” she said. “You have lived here your whole life. And you deserve everything that people have said tonight. So thank you for all your service and everything that you’ve done for the village of Bourbonnais.”

Schore’s son, Matt, thanked the trustees for being part of his dad’s journey.

“It’s by the work that you all have done and ... you felt passionate about this village and about moving it forward and doing things with integrity and class,” Matt said. “And you did it the right way. Thank you so much for being a great leader here. Dad, you really showed how to do it correctly for not only my kids, but for so many other young people that grew up here in the village of Bourbonnais.”

Local politician and former state Rep. Lisa Dugan summed it up best.

Although she didn’t live in Bourbonnais, she said working with Schore was a pleasure. He did what was good for the county.

“I only want to say to those who may not know it, those who may not understand or understand what it takes to do this job, they never took the time to know you. Because you are the most committed, honest mayor I’ve ever known,” Dugan said. “So, thank you for what you’ve done for the village of Bourbonnais. Because it also has enhanced the entire county of Kankakee.”