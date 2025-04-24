A Taylor-Made Life: Make the most of this life

On the heels of Easter Sunday, the world bid farewell to Pope Francis. Latin America’s first pontiff died at age 88 in Vatican City.

In reading about his life, I came across some words he shared earlier this year on social media. The following is among reflections whilst ill in the hospital:

This life will pass quickly, so do not waste it fighting with people.

Do not criticize your body too much.

Do not complain excessively.

Do not lose sleep over bills.

Make sure to hug your loved ones.

Do not worry too much about keeping the house spotless.

Material goods must be earned by each person – do not dedicate yourself to accumulating an inheritance.

You are waiting for too much: Christmas, Friday, next year, when you have money, when love arrives, when everything is perfect ...

Listen, perfection does not exist.

A human being cannot attain it because we are simply not made to be fulfilled here.

Here, we are given an opportunity to learn.

So, make the most of this trial of life – and do it now.

Respect yourself, respect others. Walk your own path, and let go of the path others have chosen for you.

Respect: do not comment, do not judge, do not interfere.

Love more, forgive more, embrace more, live more intensely!

These words are part of a longer-form post about staying in the hospital. If you have time, it’s worth reading the whole thing.

But I thought this particular snippet was a good reminder as we’re in very polarized times.

Not only is it a reminder to make the most of your time on earth, but also to respect others even if you don’t always see eye to eye. It can be difficult, but it’s so much better for your peace of mind to not hold grudges or look at the glass half-full.

We have such a finite time to live this one life – stop waiting and make the most of it.