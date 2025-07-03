Ashkum native Lemenager serves aboard USS Constitution

Lt. Cmdr. Kylen Lemenager, a native of Ashkum, is one of more than 60 sailors serving aboard USS Constitution, the Navy’s oldest commissioned warship. ( Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James Green, Navy Office of Community Outreach)

BOSTON – Lt. Cmdr. Kylen Lemenager, a native of Ashkum, is one of more than 60 sailors celebrating America’s 249 years of independence while serving aboard USS Constitution, the Navy’s oldest commissioned warship.

Lemenager graduated from Clifton Central High School in 2006. Lemenager earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Illinois Wesleyan University in 2010 and a master’s degree in systems engineering analysis from the Naval Postgraduate School in 2020.

“It’s a small town, so things like always treating each other with respect and doing right by someone else were huge,” Lemenager said. “Those are both things, along with being open, honest and respectful, that go a long way to make impressions with people and help in being able to work with a wide variety of people with sound principles.

“Growing up, I had opportunities to play in different sports and participated in things like the scholastic bowl and band. That allowed me to meet a wide variety of people and exposed me to a lot of different thoughts and interests, which kept me open to experiencing more. I had a strong desire to see more and do more.”

Lemenager joined the Navy 14 years ago. Today, Lemenager serves as a surface warfare officer and is Constitution’s incoming executive officer.

“I played sports most of my life, and in my college years, I was cut off from being part of a team and having that camaraderie,” Lemenager said.

“I wanted to be part of something bigger than myself, and growing up in central Illinois, serving the country is seen as honorable. I also wanted to see what was outside the cornfields of central Illinois. The military was a way to do that and a chance to see something different, so I enlisted in the Navy.”

Launched from a Boston shipyard in October 1797, Constitution is the only surviving vessel of the Navy’s original six frigates and is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat. The ship earned the nickname “Old Ironsides” during the War of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels in its nearly 60 years of active service.

Now, 227 years after its launch, Constitution’s primary mission is education and outreach, welcoming more than 500,000 visitors aboard each year. Its crew of more than 60 sailors is hand-picked to preserve and protect Constitution, while promoting naval history, maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. The ship’s original missions of defending American interests and protecting sea lanes to ensure commerce remain at the forefront of the Navy’s mission today.

The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Lemenager has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“Hearing from the numerous sailors I’ve served with who have told me they’ve taken something from my leadership and guidance, and have done exceptionally well after our time serving together, is the most rewarding and proudest thing for me,” Lemenager said.

“One of my former ‘snipes,’ an enlisted engineer, was having a hard time moving up. We put in a package, worked with command and leadership, and he was meritoriously promoted. He was a fast-rising sailor after that. He’s out of the Navy now and is a successful real estate agent in San Diego.”

“Being enlisted before and never having a good leader, I wanted to try to make sure I did it better and that I did it right, and that those who fell under my leadership took something that benefited them in and out of the Navy. That’s part of why I commissioned. I wanted to make a positive impact, be in an authoritative role and be a leader.”

Lemenager serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“What my service means to me has changed so many times from when I was enlisted to now, and it’s constantly changing,” Lemenager said.

“It’s the same desire to want to be a part of something bigger than myself and constantly make an impact. Being part of a strong organization like the U.S. Navy makes me proud to go to work every day. If I can do it right and commit to the job, it means I’m doing something that matters and never makes me question if I’m making a difference.”

Lemenager is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank retired Capt. Warren Cupps, who was the first commanding officer I had as an officer who made me feel appreciated,” Lemenager said. “He personally took the time to mentor and guide me. He really respected my time and my work ethic. When he retired after 30 years of service, he asked me to attend and be part of his retirement ceremony.

“I also want to thank Chief Warrant Officer 3 Reginald Pierre-Lys, who was the best main propulsion assistant any chief engineer could ever ask for. His mentorship, friendship, work ethic and knowledge are all things I greatly appreciated and treasured. Our time on board USS Spruance was the most challenging and rewarding tour of my career, and we could not have done everything we accomplished without him.”

Lemenager is also grateful for the support of family.

“I’m thankful for my wife, Danielle Troxell,” Lemenager said. “She’s been patient, understanding, supportive and a strong support system for me and everything I’ve endured for the last 10 years we’ve been together.”