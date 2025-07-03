State Rep. Haas announces school supply drive

KANKAKEE – State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, will host her annual school supply drive for local students in need.

The drive runs from July 7-21.

Supplies can be dropped off at Rep. Haas’s district office, located at 187 S. Schuyler Ave., Suite 110 in Kankakee.

Collected supplies will be distributed at National Night Out and Park Forest Youth Day.

“With the cost of living increasing, families are finding it more difficult each year to provide the school supplies needed for their children to succeed,” Haas said.

“I am hosting this school supply drive to bring our community together and help fill in the gaps for those in need in our community. I encourage anyone who is able to join us and help ensure our next generation has the materials they need to thrive!”

Requested supplies include: