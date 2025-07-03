A Taylor-Made Life: Halfway through Wright’s 125th celebration

We’re halfway through the year, which means we’re halfway through the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the B. Harley Bradley House, Frank Lloyd Wright’s first-ever prairie-style home.

Built in 1900 and situated at 700 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee, the house is part of the Riverview Historic District, which is currently peppered with American flags for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

Wright in Kankakee, the nonprofit that oversees operations for the Bradley house, recently hosted two unique events – one on the lawn and one in the house.

Sip, Shop and Stroll presented a unique opportunity for folks to enjoy the outdoor aesthetic of the home while taking in the riverfront views. A concert featuring The Katzpa Jammas and Jerry Downs (A Taste of the Silhouettes) was presented on the front lawn. Meanwhile, in the back near the gift shop, Acting Out Theatre Co. presented selections from the upcoming production of “Godspell” performing July 18-20 at The Grove in Bourbonnais.

Vendors lined up around the lawn, and attendees had the chance to check out the gift shop, full of Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired items. Inside was an art show featuring pieces from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School students.

Sunny skies and boats passing by on the water added to the ambiance of the evening.

Later that same week, Wright in Kankakee hosted Dolly & Me, a tea party for kids and their dolls. Children of all ages dressed up and brought their dolls to the house for a historic take on a tea party, featuring stories about the home and the first child who ever lived there.

Each child in attendance had the chance to make a grand entrance and have their name, and the names of their dolls, announced to the crowd. The event was capped off with a scavenger hunt throughout the first floor of the house.

Although coinciding with the house’s 125th anniversary, events like this happen each year and present a chance for people to be introduced to the home and for fans to come back and enjoy.

Next on the list is Taliesin Tragedy on Aug. 23 where attendees can learn about Wright’s early life and the circumstances surrounding the tragedy at his beloved Taliesin in Spring Green, Wis. Katelyn Walker will give a 1920’s-themed lecture covering the history of Wright, his Taliesin scandal and his career directly after the murders at the Taliesin. The event encourages 1920-era dress, and there will be a photobooth.

On Sept. 4 is Wright at Twilight. Similar to Sip, Shop, and Stroll, this event takes place on the lawn and features live music.

For more information and tickets to both events, go to wright1900.org/events. Also, be sure to stay tuned for a brand new fundraising event, featuring a unique photo opportunity.