Fire in Kankakee displaces two people

KANKAKEE - A small kitchen fire caused $10,000 in damage to a second-floor apartment in the 300 North Dearborn Avenue.

Damage was limited to the apartment and some water damage to the hall, according to Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche.

There were no injuries but two occupants of the apartment were displaced. They were put up in a hotel, LaRoche said.

LaRoche said they were called at 2:30 a.m. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

LaRoche said the fire was accidental and caused by an unattended cooking appliance.