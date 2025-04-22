Let’s Ketchup gives back to area schools

Let’s Ketchup, a local nonprofit dedicated to eliminating school lunch debt and keeping Care Closets stocked with essentials, has been making the rounds to help area schools.
In February, the organization supported seven school districts across Kankakee County with Cares Closet donations, including Bradley Elementary, Bourbonnais Elementary, St. Anne, Momence, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Kankakee and Manteno.
Cares Closet donations included thousands of snacks, more than 1,000 toothbrushes and toothpastes, hundreds of clothing items and more.
The full list of donations is as follows:
Food:
- Assorted snacks: 8,000
- Ramen packs: 2,016
- Fruit snacks: 4,770
- Granola bars: 4,260
- Mac & cheese cups: 504
- Chef Boyardee cups: 504
Hygiene:
- Toothbrushes: 1,296
- Toothpaste: 1,440
- Shampoo: 576
- Conditioner: 576
- Body wash: 1,728
- Combs/brushes: 720
- Deodorant: 576
- Lip balm/chapstick: 1,728
Clothing:
- Sweatpants/joggers: 180
- Sweatshirts: 110
- T-shirts: 24
- Underwear: 200
- Gloves: 225
- Hats: 75
Let’s Ketchup also had helped out with more lunch debt.
In December, the organization gave $3,000 to Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53.
“We’re super excited to share that we’ll be giving another $3,000 to BBCHS this April,” said Let’s Ketchup President Mike Murphy.
The 2024 community partners which helped make the donations happen include DEL Motorized Solutions, Bradley Meijer, Momence Packing, River Valley Title, Casey’s and CSL Behring.
Those interested in business partnerships with Let’s Ketchup can contact Team@letsketchup.org.
“Sadly, we are just scratching the surface of child resource scarcity in the county, and we can use all the help we can get,” Murphy said.
More information is available on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Letsketchup.org.