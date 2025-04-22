Let’s Ketchup gives back to area schools

A team from the Let's Ketchup nonprofit organization drops off donations of food, clothing and hygiene items for a Cares Closet in Bourbonnais Elementary School District. (Photo Provided by Mike Murphy)

Let’s Ketchup, a local nonprofit dedicated to eliminating school lunch debt and keeping Care Closets stocked with essentials, has been making the rounds to help area schools.

In February, the organization supported seven school districts across Kankakee County with Cares Closet donations, including Bradley Elementary, Bourbonnais Elementary, St. Anne, Momence, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Kankakee and Manteno.

Cares Closet donations included thousands of snacks, more than 1,000 toothbrushes and toothpastes, hundreds of clothing items and more.

The full list of donations is as follows:

Food:

Assorted snacks: 8,000

Ramen packs: 2,016

Fruit snacks: 4,770

Granola bars: 4,260

Mac & cheese cups: 504

Chef Boyardee cups: 504

Hygiene:

Toothbrushes: 1,296

Toothpaste: 1,440

Shampoo: 576

Conditioner: 576

Body wash: 1,728

Combs/brushes: 720

Deodorant: 576

Lip balm/chapstick: 1,728

Clothing:

Sweatpants/joggers: 180

Sweatshirts: 110

T-shirts: 24

Underwear: 200

Gloves: 225

Hats: 75

Mike Murphy (left), president of the Let's Ketchup nonprofit, brings donations of food, clothing and hygiene items for Cares Closets in Kankakee County schools in February 2025. (Photo Provided by Mike Murphy)

Let’s Ketchup also had helped out with more lunch debt.

In December, the organization gave $3,000 to Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53.

“We’re super excited to share that we’ll be giving another $3,000 to BBCHS this April,” said Let’s Ketchup President Mike Murphy.

The 2024 community partners which helped make the donations happen include DEL Motorized Solutions, Bradley Meijer, Momence Packing, River Valley Title, Casey’s and CSL Behring.

Those interested in business partnerships with Let’s Ketchup can contact Team@letsketchup.org.

“Sadly, we are just scratching the surface of child resource scarcity in the county, and we can use all the help we can get,” Murphy said.

More information is available on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Letsketchup.org.