YMCA tabs Parker as CEO

David Parker, at left, works with Oregon children at a YMCA basketball event. Parker, who most recently served as Regional Executive Director with the YMCA of Columbia-Willamette in Oregon, will be the Kankakee Area YMCA's new chief executive officer, effective May 26, 2025. (Provided by David Parker)

KANKAKEE – At the age of 35, David Parker had come to the point in his life where it was time to set out and chart his course.

He targeted the chief executive officer’s position at the Kankakee Area YMCA as the destination to uproot his life in the Portland, Oregon area to begin this journey.

And the Y’s seven-member executive search committee agreed.

David Parker was recently hired to lead the region’s YMCA and the lifelong Portland-area resident and University of Oregon graduate will be departing the Pacific Northwest region and will soon call the nation’s Midwest home.

“It was time for a new adventure for me and my family. This location checked all the boxes. We couldn’t be happier,” he said.

The feeling is mutual.

The Kankakee Area YMCA has found the person to lead them for the next several years.

The Kankakee Area YMCA has named Parker as its new CEO. Parker’s first day is slated for May 26.

With the executive committee’s selection ratified by the Y’s Board of Directors, following a national search which brought forth 50 applicants, Parker will succeed Will Welsh, who stepped down on July 31.

The list was first narrowed to 14 and then to six. Each of the six participated in a 30-minute Zoom interview. From there, the search was narrowed to three.

Face-to-face interviews were conducted with each of the three.

The organization, which has an operating budget of about $3.5 million, has been under the direction of interim director John Alexander since September.

Conceding he doesn’t have a wealth of knowledge about the Kankakee County region, Parker said he will be seeking as much information and perspective as possible upon his arrival.

“I’m going to close my mouth and listen deeply. I want to build something bigger here in Kankakee. We are here to put our roots down. This location fits my passions and skill set.”

In his new role, Parker will be responsible for strengthening community partnerships, enhancing member experience, and ensuring the Y remains welcoming and a vital piece of the Kankakee community.

Energy, vision hit the mark

Board Chairman Joe Giacchino said during the CEO search, the committee looked at candidates from throughout the country, but Parker stood out.

“His energy and vision for the Kankakee Area YMCA is exactly what we were looking for in a leader. With David’s experience as a regional executive director and passion towards healthy living, team leadership and community partnerships, we are convinced that the Kankakee Area YMCA will have fantastic leadership for years to come,” Giacchino said.

Giacchino said he was “literally amazed” by the number and quality of candidates who sought this position.

Giacchino said the mission now will be to introduce Parker to the community.

David Parker has been named the Kankakee Area YMCA's new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 26, 2025. (Provided by YMCA)

Parker said he is honored to join the Kankakee Area YMCA and become part of this region’s “vibrant and committed community.”

“My focus from day one is to build meaningful relationships and move forward together. This Y has a proud legacy of impact in this region, and I believe our best days are still ahead.”

Parker comes to the Kankakee Area YMCA with nearly twelve years of YMCA experience. Most recently serving as regional executive director with the YMCA of Columbia-Willamette in Oregon. There he led strategic growth initiatives, strengthened community partnerships and built a culture of excellence amongst the teams he led.

Originally from Grants Pass, Oregon, Parker is a graduate of the University of Oregon. He will be relocating to the Kankakee area with his wife, Jamie, an audiologist, and their 15-month-old son, Daejeon.