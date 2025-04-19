Peotone’s Sophie Klawitter dominant once again: Friday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Softball

Peotone 12, Dwight 0: Peotone’s Sophie Klawitter concluded her absolutely dominant week on Friday with a 13-strikeout, one-hit shutout of Dwight in five innings. In four games this week, she pitched a total of 27 innings, allowed just five hits and four runs, three of which were earned, and racked up 58 strikeouts. She opened the week with a nine-inning perfect game Monday and a seven-inning no-hitter Tuesday, both against Lisle.

Klawitter also went 2 for 4 Friday with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Autumn Clay was 2 for 4 with two runs out of the leadoff spot while Payton Schnelle was 2 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs. Peotone improved to 6-7.

Reed-Custer 11, Plano 5: The top four hitters in Reed-Custer’s (8-6) lineup went a combined 11 for 18 with nine RBIs and six runs scored in the Comets’ home win on Friday. Kamryn Wilkey was 3 for 5 with three runs, Caysie Esparza was 3 for 4 an RBI and two runs, Addison Hartman was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a run and Amber Syc was 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Hartman had one double and Syc had two. Kirstin Klein was 1 for 2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and two runs while Sophia Moyers was 2 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and a run.

Iroquois West 15, Hoopeston 5: The Raiders (5-8) picked up their third win in their last five games with Friday’s road victory over Hoopeston. Leah Honeycutt was productive out of the leadoff spot, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs. Amelia Scharp went 1 for 2 with three walks, an RBI and four runs while Cameron Bork was1 for 4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs. Kyla Dewitt and Autumn Miller each had two singles, with Dewitt driving in three runs and Miller scoring two. Miller also got the win, working around 10 walks to complete all seven innings. She allowed just four hits and had eight strikeouts.

Baseball

Grant Park 7, Momence 4: The Dragons (5-5, 3-3) avenged Thursday’s loss to Momence (3-6, 2-3 RVC) and got back to the .500 mark with their home win in a River Valley Conference matchup. Brayden Heldt was 2 for 4 for Grant Park with a double and two RBIs. Dean Malkowski was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run while Joey McGinley was 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, a run and two steals. Nolen Olthoff was 1 for 2 with a triple, a walk and a run while also getting the win, allowing six hits and four runs, one earned, in six innings on the mound. He had nine strikeouts.

For Momence, Shane Cook was 2 for 4 while Sam Fitzgerald was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Nick Charbonneau was 1 for 4 with a run.

Reed-Custer 7, Central 4: Central (5-8) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning Friday in this clash between Comets, but host Reed-Custer (9-7) scored one run in the second and four in the third to pull ahead. Central added one run in the fourth before Reed-Custer tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Jacob Reardon went 3 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs for Reed-Custer. Alex Bielfeldt was 1 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run while Joe Bembenek was 1 for 4 with two runs. Bembenek also closed out the game with four strong relief innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run while striking out five batters.

Central’s Owen Palmateer was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Brayden Meents was 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run while Derek Meier was 1 for 4 with a run.

Wilmington 11, Beecher 1: Ryan Kettman set the tone for Wilmington’s nonconference road win in Beecher on Friday. He pitched the first 3 ⅔ innings without allowing a hit and retiring the final nine batters he faced in order after a pair of two-out walks in the first inning. He had six strikeouts in the game. He also led off the game with a double and scored the Wildcats’ first run, finishing 2 for 4 with a walk and three runs. Zach Ohlund went 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run as Wilmington improved to 10-6.

For Beecher (6-7), nine errors led to eight unearned runs for Wilmington. Avieyon Allen was 1 for 1 with a double that drove in Ryan Cruz, who went 2 for 3 in the game.

Iroquois West 6, Hoopeston 1: A strong showing on the mound from Mario Andrade led the Raiders (7-6, 2-1 VVC) to a road win in Vermilion Valley Conference play. It was the third win in the last four games for Iroquois West. Andrade allowed just three hits and one run over seven innings, walking three batters and striking out eight. Owen Hartke did the heavy lifting at the plate, finishing 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run. Andrade was 1 for 4 with an RBI and Julian Melgoza was 1 for 3 with a walk and a run. Lane McCann was 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run.

Track and field

Seneca Irish Invite: The boys and girls track and field teams from Beecher, Bishop McNamara, Reed-Custer and Wilmington competed at Seneca on Friday. Wilmington’s girls team placed sixth (58.5 points) while Reed-Custer was 10th (36.5) and Beecher was 13th (22.5). On the boys side, Bishop McNamara placed eighth (34), Wilmington placed ninth (25), Reed-Custer was 12th (14) and Beecher tied for 15th (4).

All of the individual winners from area schools competed on the girls side. Wilmington’s McKenna Van Tilburg swept all four events she competed in, winning the 100 m (12.57 s), 200 m (25.89 s), 100 m hurdles (16.32 s) and 300 m hurdles (46.33 s). Reed-Custer’s Sophia Burciaga took first in the pole vault (3.35 m) and Beecher’s Brooklyn Burdick won the 3,200 m (12:01.96).