Birth anouncements

Ascension Saint Mary, Kankakee

Justin and Kaitlin Heisner, Grant Park, boy, Austin Kevin, April 9, third child.

Matthew and Liliana Billich, Bradley, girl, Astrid Ruby, April 10, third child.

Olutobi and Lola Onanusi, Kankakee, girl, Zara JesuJoba, April 11, second child.

Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee

Jose J. Marin and Gabriela Villagomez, Kankakee, boy, Maximus Valentino, April 5.

Taylor Faber, Kankakee, girl, Everly, April 7, second child.

Jordon Novorita and Phoebe Jensen, Bradley, girl, Maya Rose, April 7, first child.

Timothy and Jordyn Regnier, Bonfield, girl, Evelyn Rae, April 8.

Noah Tutt and Natalie Ward, Kankakee, boy, Levi Ryan, April 8, second child.

Christopher and Bethany Brown, Martinton, boy, Truitt Joseph, April 8, second child.

Adam and Jessica Macholz, Braidwood, boy, Charles Forrest, April 9, second child.

Jacob and Katie Ebersole, Bourbonnais, girl, Lilliana Elizabeth, April 9, first child. The mother is the former Katie Kelsey.

Paul and Taylor Reynolds, Bradley, boy, Eli Paul, April 9, third child.

Tiffany Lane, Kankakee, boy, Tru Lane, April 11, second child.

Charles Knighten and Lisa Hazzard, Kankakee, boy, Walker Charles, April 10, first child.

Beau and Alexis Middleton, Kankakee, boy, Rylan Hayes, April 12, third child.

Santiago Hernandez and Martha Angelica Hernandez Renteria, Manteno, boy, Santiago Mateo, April 12, first child.

Aaron and Lindsey Johnson, Bourbonnais, girl, Kira Rose, April 13, first child. The mother is the former Lindsey Lischewski

David and Elizabeth Ferguson, Clifton, boy, Jack David Gregory, April 14, second child.

Chance and Erin Marcotte, Momence, girl, Drew Rebecca, April 14, first child. The mother is the former Erin O’Connor.