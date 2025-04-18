Kankakee senior battery leads Kays to another win over Thornwood

KANKAKEE − On Wednesday, Kankakee’s Kylee Cunningham threw a no-hitter in a five-inning win against Thornwood with Kylie Glogowski catching, improving the Kays to 6-0 in Southland Athletic Conference play.

On Thursday, it was Glogowski in the circle and Cunningham behind the plate as Kankakee picked up another shutout win over the Thunderbirds, with Glogowski allowing three hits in a four-inning win. Kankakee won 18-0 to improve to 7-7 overall and 7-0 in conference play.

The senior duo has been splitting the bulk of the team’s pitching and catching duties and have been playing softball together since sixth grade. This long relationship, as well as their similarities on the field, has led to a nickname for the pair.

“Our parents call us Dos Ky’s, because we’re both lefties and a pitcher/catcher duo,” Cunningham said. “We’ve basically grown up on the softball field together, and it’s been really fun.”

Glogowski said that their years of experience together has allowed them to have a better understanding as battery mates, no matter which role they are in that day.

“It definitely helps with knowing where to go with the plays just in our minds, and not having to say anything out loud to each other,” Glogowski said. “We just go with it. When she calls the pitches I already know what she’s going to call, or when I’m catching I can feel what she wants.”

Kankakee assistant coach Dennis Pommier has been coaching Cunningham and Glogowski since early on in their time as teammates.

Kankakee's Adleigh Cunningham throws to first base during a home game against Thornwood Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

“I’ve been able to coach them in volleyball and softball since they were in seventh grade,” he said. “They’ve always been quiet leaders that lead by example. They get the hits, they make the plays, they’re the first ones to clean up the field and do the kind of things that need to get done. You just wish you had a whole team of kids like that.”

The two have been major factors at the plate in these last two wins over Thornwood, and both had better days at the plate on the days they were pitching.

While Cunningham worked her no-hitter Wednesday, she also went 4 for 4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs. On Thursday, Glogowski was 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and three runs.

The Kays have scored an average of just over 16 runs per game in conference play this season while allowing just over two runs per game in the seven wins, three against Thornwood, two against Thornton and two against Crete-Monee.

With a lot of the Kankakee roster made up of younger players and players who are relatively new to softball, Glogowski said it has been nice to see them all continue to improve and grow throughout the season.

“Our newer players are definitely getting better at the small plays that really mean a lot,” she said. “Especially when we’re pitching, we feel like they really have our backs. Hitting especially, we’re getting a lot better at that.”

Up ahead are some tougher conference matchups against Rich Township and Bloom. With the Kays finishing second to Bloom last season after placing first in 2023, Cunningham said she is hoping to see the team reclaim their crown.

“We haven’t really hit the tough part of conference yet, so we’re still waiting on that” Cunningham said. “... We definitely want to win conference for senior year, take that back from Bloom after last year.”