Trail of 12,000 eggs at Perry Farm Park

Children race along the path into Perry Farm Park with hopes to collect as many of the 12,000 prize-filled, plastic eggs as possible during the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Hundreds of participants took to the trails of Perry Farm Park to collect 12,000 prize-filled eggs during the annual Easter Egg Hunt.

The colorful plastic eggs caused quite the anticipation as kids waited Saturday morning to fill their baskets and bags as part of the springtime tradition, hosted by the Village of Bourbonnais, Village of Bradley and the Bourbonnais Township Park District.

Participants walk the trails in search of plastic Easter eggs at Perry Farm Park during the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Five entry points with five tiny tot areas were offered to children ages 10 and under with the Easter Bunny joining before and after the hunt for high-fives and photo ops.

While the trail-based event and others have passed, the Easter Bunny will be busy this weekend as several more opportunities to enjoy egg hunting are set ahead of the Easter holiday.

The Easter Bunny waves to young visitors following the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Perry Farm Park on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Head to The Villas at Herscher for the kids Easter egg hunt on Thursday, April 17, starting at 6 p.m. Raffles, games and a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny will be free and open to children 12 and under at the assisted living facility at 100 Harvest View Lane.

The Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 18, at 1 p.m. on the front lawn of the home at 830 S. Fourth St. Children in fifth grade and under are welcome and have a chance to find one of the golden eggs to win an Easter basket filled with goodies. The Easter Bunny will also be on-site.

Children, followed by their adults, race into Perry Farm Park with hopes to collect as many of the 12,000 prize-filled, plastic eggs as possible during the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

On Saturday at 10 a.m., residents and friends of the Riverview Historic District can bring kids ages 11 and under to participate in the hunt at Cobb Park. Sign in at the check-in table is required and the Easter Bunny will be at the gazebo for photos.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, an Easter Egg Hunt and resource fair will be hosted at Rodeo Park, 3687 S. Main St. in Pembroke Township, by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe in conjunction with the Ladies of Pembroke Book Club, GSU Trio Educational Opportunity Center and the Hopkins Park & Pembroke Community Division Office. Food and raffle items will be available.

At noon Saturday, the Northfield Square mall food court will have more than 5,000 eggs waiting to be found. Sponsored by Crafts and Things, entry for all ages is free for the hunt, with prizes, treats and surprises provided by WASA and Bradley’s Economic Development Corp.

Kankakee’s St. John Paul II Parish will host its Easter Egg Hunt at 12:15 p.m. following the noon Easter Basket Blessing on Holy Saturday at the Parish Settles Center, 956 S. 10th Ave.

One of the 12,000 prize-filled, plastic eggs awaits participants during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Perry Farm Park on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, 8 One Five is hosting an Easter Bunny Egg-stravaganza in downtown Kankakee. Meet the Easter Bunny and snap free pics at the restaurant and bar on East Court Street.

Nearby, The Lush Vine will hold the final day of its Adult Easter Egg Hunt at the location inside The Majestic at 150 N. Schuyler Ave. in Kankakee. A limited number of eggs with a variety of prizes ranging from coupons, freebies, candy and gift certificates will be hidden throughout the business each day beginning April 15. Eggs are first come, first serve as doors open at 11 a.m. with a limit of one egg per guest per day.

Have a local event coming up? Submit the information to shawlocal.com/daily-journal/local-events.