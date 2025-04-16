Lance gets 4% raise, 1-year contract extension in District 111

KANKAKEE – Kankakee School District 111 Superintendent Teresa Lance will receive a 4% raise in her second year on the job.

Another year has also been added to Lance’s contract, which now extends until June 30, 2029, for a total of five years committed to working for the district.

She was initially hired on a four-year contract extending from 2024 to 2028.

Lance also has been granted an additional year to move within the school district’s boundaries.

Her contract previously stated that she would be required to reside in Kankakee by Jan. 1, 2026.

The Kankakee School Board approved the modifications to Lance’s contract during its Monday meeting.

Lance started July 1, 2024, with an annual salary of $225,000.

The contract specifies that annual raises of 2 to 5% over the prior year’s base salary would be given at the board’s discretion based on performance.

The 4% raise will increase her pay by approximately $9,000 up to $234,000 annually.

The board voted unanimously to approve the 4% raise based on Lance’s performance in the 2024-2025 school year. The board was also unanimous in accepting Lance’s goals for the 2025-2026 school year.

However, the one-year extension to Lance’s contract passed by a 4-3 vote, with Susan Berrones, Jess Gathing, Cynthia Veronda and Chris Bohlen voting for the extension and Tracy Verrett, Darrell Williams and Mary Archie voting against extending Lance’s contract.

The one-year deferment for the superintendent’s residency requirement passed by a 5-2 vote, with Williams, Berrones, Gathing, Veronda and Bohlen voting to extend the timeframe and Verrett and Archie voting against giving the superintendent more time to move to Kankakee.

Lance said she has not had time to focus on moving, as she has been focused on the work involved in the role.

“I requested five years [for my contract] because I wanted to prove and show to this community that I am dedicated, and I am vested to do the work,” Lance said. “I also don’t believe that I need to live here to do the work, and I hope I’ve proven that, and I will continue to do the work for as long as the board allows me.”

Bohlen, board president, said that Lance had a long list of things on her plate in her first year as superintendent.

“The amount of work, the amount of time, the amount of effort, the amount of blood, sweat and tears that you’ve put in, that you’ve given to us as a school district this year, is in my experience phenomenal,” he said. “Our students, our staff and our administrators have all benefited because of the time and effort you put in. We’re a better school district this year than we were when you started here, and that’s all that needs to be said.”

Berrones added that she as well as educators in the community believe the district is “on the right track” under Lance’s leadership.

“They are seeing a turnaround in our district, and that is because of you and your leadership and the team you have with you, so I thank you for all of your hard work,” Berrones said. “...I look forward to continuing this journey with you.”