Riverside named one of nation’s top hospitals

Phil Kambic, Riverside Healthcare president and CEO, said it's an honor to be recognized as one of the Premier's 100 Top Hospitals. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee has been named one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals, according to an independent quality analysis provided by Premier Inc.

This marks the 11th time Riverside has earned the recognition.

This year marks the first time that Riverside Medical Center is the only hospital in Illinois to receive the 100 Top Hospitals honor.

Hospitals are named to the list following an objective analysis of publicly available data to identify the top hospitals in the United States.

The primary purpose of Premier’s 100 Top Hospitals program is to inspire hospital and health system leaders to pursue higher performance and deliver added value to patients and communities.

Participation in the study is not application-based, and award winners do not pay to market their honor.

“It is truly an honor to have earned this important designation,” said Riverside Healthcare President and CEO Phil Kambic. “This points to the focus we place on providing the highest quality care. It is also a testament to our amazing staff. The doctors, nurses and entire staff are dedicated to getting the best outcome for each patient and providing the best experience for the patient and their family.”

This year’s analysis compared the study’s top-performing hospitals to a peer group of similar hospitals and found that Premier’s 100 Top Hospitals delivered better outcomes while operating more efficiently. Compared to their peers, this year’s top performers achieved:

39% fewer inpatient deaths than peer hospitals.

26.5% fewer patients with complications.

32% fewer healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

18% lower inpatient expense per discharge.

0.4-day shorter average length of stay.

A better patient experience at top-performing hospitals compared to the remaining peer hospitals, with a top-box Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems score of 73% versus 68% at peer hospitals.

According to the study’s analysis, if all hospitals operated at the level of this year’s top performers, more than 331,000 additional lives could have been saved, over 611,000 additional patients could have been complication-free and more than $15.1 billion in inpatient costs could have been saved for the 2025 study year.