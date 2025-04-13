Kankakee girls take third at JJK/AL Joyner Classic: Saturday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Track and field

JJK/AL Joyner Classic: Kankakee’s boys and girls track and field teams went out to East St. Louis for the JJK/AL Joyner Classic on Saturday. The girls team placed third with 67.5 points, trailing Belleville East’s 112 points and Centennial’s 104.5. The boys team tied for seventh with Hazelwood West with 42.5 points.

On the girls side for the Kays, Naomi Bey-Osborne took first in the 400 meters (55.95 s) and along with DeMariana Tooles, Essence Bell and Trinity Noble, took first in the 4x100 relay (46.84 s). On the boys side, the highest finished was Jamarion Calvin, who took second in the 800 meters (2:01.92).

Rantoul Outdoor Invitational: The Herscher boys track and field team competed in Rantoul on Saturday, taking sixth in both the varsity and fresh/soph meets. For varsity, Ezekiel Houberg took first place in the pole vault (3.05 m) while Matthew Benoit took second (2.90 m). Jackson Cruse won the fresh/soph 1,600 meters with a new meet record of 4:40.06 seconds.

Baseball

Bishop McNamara 9, Illini West 6: The Fightin’ Irish picked up a win in the first of two games on Saturday, snapping a three-game losing streak and improving to 6-3 on the season. Max Rohr went 2 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs. Callaghan O’Connor was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run while Braylon Ricketts was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Preston Payne allowed just one hit over three shutout innings on the mound while recording three strikeouts.

Bishop McNamara 5, Pleasant Plains 1: Dom Panozzo pitched six strong innings for the Fightin’ Irish in their second game of the day Saturday. He pitched six innings, allowing just one run on three hits while recording eight strikeouts. Despite his strong effort, Panozzo left the game with the score tied 1-1.

Max Rohr then led off the top of the seventh with a solo home run to give the Irish the lead. They then rallied for three more two-out runs, two on singles from Braylon Ricketts and Taylor Fuerst and one more when Coen Demack stole home. Ricketts finished things off on the mound with a shutout inning. Rohr finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run while Jacob Lotz was 1 for 4 with a double and a run. Bishop McNamara improved to 7-3 on the season.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Joliet West 0: Ian Irps and Cody Freitas combined to shutout the Tigers in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader, helping the Boilermakers improve to 8-4 on the season. Irps allowed just two hits over five innings before Freitas finished the game allowing one hit over two innings. They combined for five strikeouts as the Boilermakers’ defense played errorless baseball behind them. Mason Shaul was 1 for 3 with a three-run home run while Kason Bynum and Ty Alderson each went 2 for 3 with a run.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Joliet West 7: The Boilermakers found themselves trailing 6-1 at home after two innings in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, but rallied for three runs in the third. Then down 7-4, they got four more in the fifth, the last two coming on a walkoff single from Ian Irps that drove in Jackson Cieslik and Keaton Allison. They improved to 9-4 on the season with the win.

Cieslik was 3 for 4 with a run out of the leadoff spot. Liam Martin was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run while Ellis Johnson was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run. Kaden Davis pitched to hitless relief innings, walking one batter and striking out three.

Crete-Monee 15, Kankakee 0: The Kays took a home loss against Southland Athletic Conference opponent Crete-Monee on Saturday, falling to 3-7 overall on the season and 3-2 in conference play. Kankakee had three hits in the five-inning game. Byron Wills was 2 for 2 with a double and a stolen base while Eli Stipp was 1 for 2 with a single.

Herscher 13, Roanoke-Benson 8: With a seven-run sixth inning, the Tigers turned a 6-5 deficit into a 12-6 lead in an eventual 13-8 road win on Saturday. It was their ninth win in a row as they improved to 12-1 on the season.

Alec Nicolos went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles, a walk, five RBIs and two runs. Cam Baker was 2 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs while Gaige Brown and Tanner Jones both had two hits and two runs. Jones also had two stolen bases.

Reed-Custer 10, Pontiac 3: The Comets never trailed in Saturday’s road win, but did snap a 2-2 tie with an eight-run sixth inning to cruise to a 7-6 record on the season. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak. Thomas Emery went 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Landen Robinson went 2 for 3 with a walk, a steal and two runs while Jacob Reardon was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Matt Kuban had 10 strikeouts over five innings, allowing five hits and two runs. Robison pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and an unearned run.

Tinley Park 5, Manteno 4: The Panthers fell at home on Saturday for their third straight loss when Tinley Park broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the top of the seventh inning. Manteno dropped to 8-3 on the season. Connor Harrod went 1 for 2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run while Andrew Norred was 1 for 4 with an RBI. Braden Campbell was 0 for 2 but had a walk and scored two runs.

Ridgeview 8, Cissna Park 2: Cissna Park (1-7) scored the first two runs in the top of the first of Saturday’s game on the road against the Mustangs, but Ridgeview scored five in the bottom of the first to take control, eventually adding three more runs. Joah Henrichs was 2 for 3 with a walk. Jream Renteria was 1 for 4 with an RBI while Skyler Estay and Seth Walder each had a walk and a run.

Chicago Christian 6, Peotone 0: Despite working six walks on Saturday, the Blue Devils were unable to push across any runs in a home loss. They fell to 2-9 on the season. Ruben Velasco was 1 for 2 with a walk and a steal and Josh Barta was 1 for 3. Joe Hasse recorded eight strikeouts in four innings while allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits.

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Morris 2: Lydia Hammond racked up 13 strikeouts in the first game of the Boilermakers’ doubleheader at home on Saturday. She allowed just two hits and two unearned runs in the game as the Boilermakers improved to 7-3 on the season.

Olivia Woolman was 1 for 4 with a solo home run while Hammond was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Abi Hofbauer was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run and Bella Pusateri was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 13, Morris 2: Evie McIntyre recorded an eye-popping 11 total bases in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. She was 4 for 4 with two home runs, a double, three RBIs and four runs, propelling the Boilermakers to an 11-run win and 8-3 record on the season.

Bella Pusateri also reached four time, going 3 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs. Olivia Woolman, Suttyn Hop and Bristol Schriefer all had two hits apiece, with Woolman and Hop each having an RBI and Schriefer scoring two runs. Abi Hofbauer allowed just two hits and two runs, one earned, over six innings. She had seven strikeouts.

Shepard 3, Bishop McNamara 2: The Fightin’ Irish took a close loss on the road Saturday, allowing three runs in the bottom of the first after going up 1-0 in the top of the inning. Bridget Bertrand was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI while Rhaya DePaolo was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Teagan McCue was 1 for 4 with a run and a stolen base. Joslynn Dole settled in and allowed just one hit after the first inning. She had six strikeouts over six innings, allowing four total hits.

Beecher 10, Hebron 0: Ava Lorenzatti was her usual dominant self in the circle for the first game of a Saturday doubleheader for the Bobcats. She allowed just three hits over five shutout innings and recorded 13 strikeouts as Beecher improved its record to 10-0 on the season.

Abby Papas went 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Alexa Gilva was 2 for 2 with a walk and two RBIs while Ava Olson went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs. Tayiah Scanlan was 0 for 2 but had two RBIs and two runs.

Beecher 10, Hebron 0: After teammate Ava Lorenzatti threw a three-hit shutout in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Taylor Norkus came out in the second game and tossed a two-hit shutout of her own. The Bobcats improved to 11-0 on the season with their second 10-0 win of the day.

Norkus had 11 strikeouts in the game and did not walk a batter over six innings Tayiah Scanlan went 3 for 4 with an RBI, two runs and a stolen base. Elena Kvasnicka was 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run while Makenzie Johnson was 1 for 3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run.

Wilmington 4, Addison Trail 2: The Wildcats took their first lead of the game with a three-run fifth inning to go up 4-2 and pick up a home win to improve to 10-2 on the season. Taylor Stefancic was 3 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and a run. Nina Egizio was 1 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and a run while Madisyn Rossow was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Lexi Strohm pitched all seven innings, allowing six hits while recording five strikeouts.

Iroquois West 9, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6: The Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak, the last two of which came on the road, with a road win over the Falcons. They improved to 3-6 on the season and 1-4 away from home.

Kyla Dewitt went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs. Leah Honeycutt was 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run while Cameron Bork was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Autumn Miller picked up the win, pitching all seven innings while allowing three earned runs and recording eight strikeouts.

South Newton 6, Milford-Cissna Park 4: A 4-3 lead disappeared for the Bearcats in the bottom of the sixth innings of their loss on the road on Saturday. They fell to 7-3 on the season with the loss. Lillie Harris was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Kami Muehling was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs while Jossalin Lavicka was 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs.

Girls soccer

Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Urbana 1: The Boilermakers improved to 6-4 on the season with a win in the first of their two games in the Urbana Invite on Saturday. Their seven goals were the most since their 8-1 win in the season opener against Peotone on March 21. No individual stats were immediately available for Saturday’s game.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Centennial 1: No individual stats were immediately available for the Boilermakers, who picked up their second win of the day and improved to 7-4 on the season. It was their third win in the last four matches.

Coal City 3, Ottawa 1: Kylee Kennell recorded her first hat trick of the season for the Coalers in their home win Saturday morning. One goal was assisted by Anayi Mayorga and another was assisted by Nettie Connor. Chloe Pluger had seven saves as Coal City improved to 5-0-1 on the season.

Richwoods 2, Herscher 0: The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season in the first of their two games at the Urbana Invite on Saturday. No individual stats were immediately available as Herscher fell to 8-1-2 on the season.

Mattoon 2, Herscher 0: No individual stats were immediately available for the Tigers as they took their second straight loss on Saturday in the Urbana Invite. They fell to 8-2-2 on the season.