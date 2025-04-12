Gilster-Mary Lee not rebuilding in Momence

Smoke rises from Gilster-Mary Lee in Momence on Wed., Feb. 12, afternoon following the fire which caused considerable damage at the production site. The company has determined they will not be rebuilding at the site and have moved production to its other locations, ending its long stay in Momence. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

MOMENCE – The mid-February fire which resulted in significant damage to the Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. production site in Momence has ended the company’s stay here.

Gilster-Mary Lee, a Chester, Ill.-based company, which produces a variety of food products for private labels, often generic store brands, has determined it will not rebuild in Momence or anywhere within Kankakee County.

In addition, Illinois State Fire Marshal investigators ruled this week the fire was of an undetermined cause and is non-criminal.

Fire damage had been estimated to be in the range of $20 million.

Tom Welge, Gilster-Mary Lee president and CEO, explained leaving the Momence site was not an easy decision to make. He said the community had been supportive.

He said the decision was made about three weeks ago. He said Momence was the most distant plant from its headquarters and as a result its cost of operation made the site less viable.

Welge said the site will be put up for sale when cleanup is completed.

“This was in no way a flection on Momence, the location or the workers. We appreciate the years we were there,” he said.

Like any business in today’s highly competitive environment, expenses must be watched, and this was such an instance, Welge said.

Momence Mayor Chuck Steele said Thursday he had reached out to the company on several occasions to determine the company’s plans.

He also said the Momence area had alternative sites in which they could have relocated.

“I got a letter sent to me which said they will not be doing anything in Momence,” Steele said.

The company said other Gilster-Mary Lee sites would pick up the lost production.

The Momence site produced hot chocolate mixes, chocolate, caramel- and strawberry-flavored syrups, and tiny marshmallows for mixes.

Momence was one of the company’s 10 production sites. The company also has two packaging production plants.

The Momence plant is one block outside of the city’s downtown, near the footbridge that leads to Island Park.

Gilster-Mary Lee took over ownership of the former Kopak plant in the late 1980s.

Steele said the loss will cost the city about 80 jobs.

“It’s never a good thing when you lose jobs,” he said. “We depend on people who work there to live here, to buy the things they need here. It’s unfortunate this happened.”

In addition to the products that were manufactured in Momence, Gilster-Mary Lee produces cake, cookie, bread and biscuit mixes. The company also produces breading for companies such as Chick-fil-A.