Boilermakers take close loss in conference opener: Tuesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Baseball

Sandburg 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4: The Boilermakers dropped a close one at home Tuesday in their SouthWest Suburban Conference opener, which was pushed back after being postponed Monday. They fell to 6-3 overall this season with the loss, which snapped a three-game winning streak.

Mason Shaul was 3 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs. Cody Freitas was 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs while Kason Bynum was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Liam Martin pitched four innings, allowing just two runs on six hits.

Wilmington 8, Manteno 0: Lucas Rink was absolutely dealing for Wilmington on Tuesday as the Wildcats handed Illinois Central Eight Conference opponent Manteno its first loss of the season. He threw a one-hit shutout, allowing just a single over seven innings of work, walking one batter and striking out nine, as the Wildcats improved to 5-5 overall and 3-0 in the ICE. He also went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and a run. Declan Moran went 2 for 3 with a solo home run and an RBI double. Zach Ohlund also hit a solo home run, finishing 1 for 3 in the game.

Manteno fell to 8-1 (2-1) with the loss. Andrew Norred was 1 for 3 with a single in the fourth inning. Connor Harrod struck out six batters over three innings, allowing two runs on four hits.

Coal City 20, Peotone 1: Six batters drove in multiple runs for the Coalers in their blowout road win in ICE play on Tuesday, in which they scored 17 runs in the fourth inning. Coal City improved to 11-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play while Peotone fell to 2-5 (0-3).

Coal City scored 11 runs in the fourth before an out was recorded. Lance Cuddy hit a three-run home run as the third batter of the inning. He finished the game 3 for 5 with five RBIs and four runs. Dylan Young was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs while Blaine Doss was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs. Donnie Ladas, Ethan Olson and Connor Henline each had two RBIs. Olson also got the win on the mound, allowing one hit and one run over three innings to go with eight strikeouts.

Peotone’s lone run came in the third inning when Tyler Leitelt scored on a balk. He was 1 for 1 with a walk while Nick More also went 1 for 1. Ruben Velasco and Joe Hasse had two walks apiece.

Herscher 12, Lisle 2: An eight-run bottom of the second led the Tigers (8-1, 3-0) to a no-doubt, six-inning ICE win Tuesday. Payten Young needed just four innings to strike out 10 Lions, allowing two earned runs on two hits and five walks. Gaige Brown threw two scoreless innings of relief.

Tanner Jones led the offensive charge, finishing 4 for 4 with a double, a stolen base, three runs and an RBI. Mason Roberts tripled twice, scored twice and drove in three. Cam Baker also had a two-hit day, including a double, two stolen bases, three RBIs and a run.

Central 3, Milford 2: Blake Chandler’s insurance run of a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh proved pivotal, allowing the Comets (5-5) a cushion after Lucas Summers’ pinch-hit, RBI double in the bottom of the seventh.

Chandler earned the win as well, striking out 10 and allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks in 6 ⅔ innings before Brayden Meents recorded the last out. Kaden LaFine had an RBI single and scored. Chandler singled, scored and drove in his run on his sac fly. Reece Boudreau was 2 for 2 with a double, a hit by pitch and an RBI.

Aiden Frerichs and Colt Halpin had the other two hits for the Bearcats (3-5), with Beau Wright and Coy Lucht scoring the team’s runs. David Bell started on the mound and allowed an earned run on a hit, six walks and four strikeouts in three innings. Lucht allowed two earned runs on four hits, three walks and two strikeouts in 3 ⅓ innings.

Gardner-South Wilmington 10, Momence 5: The Panthers (2-4) opened River Valley Conference play with a five-run win Tuesday. Reed Millette allowed four earned runs on two hits, six walks and nine strikeouts in five innings, and also was 1 for 3 with three runs scored. Logan Conger totaled five RBIs as part of a 2 for 3 day. Brock Enerson was 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored. Cole Hampson struck out three over two innings of relief.

Momence (2-5, 1-2) got a pair of hits and RBIs from Jackson Ford. Nick Charbonneau singled, walked twice and scored twice. Greyson Cantwell allowed just two earned runs on five hits, two walks and four strikeouts, but was tagged for seven total runs as the Momence defense had six errors.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Watseka 5: A tough sixth inning sunk the Warriors at home on Tuesday. They allowed seven runs in the inning, seeing a 5-3 deficit grow to 12-3. They added a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh but ultimately fell to 0-5 on the season.

Tyler Waugh was 1 for 2 with a double, a walk and two runs while Frankie Shervino was 1 for 2 with a walk and a run. James Newell and Ethan Price both walked and scored a run. Mason Gaylen allowed five runs, only one of which was earned, while recording six strikeouts over five innings.

Prairie Central, 14, Iroquois West 3: The Raiders saw their four-game winning streak come to an end with a loss at home on Tuesday. They held a 3-2 lead after the first inning before the Hawks scored 12 unanswered runs to drop Iroquois West to 4-3 on the season.

Julian Melgoza went 2 for 3 with a three-run home run in the first inning. Lane McCann went 2 for 2 while Izzy Alvarez and Rylan Pheifer both went 1 for 3 with a run.

Softball

Lincoln-Way East 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: The Boilermakers found themselves on the wrong side of a pitchers’ duel on the road Tuesday in their SouthWest Suburban Conference opener. They dropped to 6-3 overall on the season.

Lydia Hammond was strong in the circle for Bradley-Bourbonnais, allowing just four hits and two runs while recording seven strikeouts, but Lincoln-Way East’s Jessi Szafoni had 13 strikeouts over seven shutout innings as the Griffins improved to 8-0 on the season. Shannon Lee and Olivia Woolman both went 2 for 3 for the Boilermakers. Hammond and Bella Pusateri both went 1 for 3.

Beecher 21, Donovan 0: In the first game of a River Valley Conference doubleheader on Tuesday, Beecher set a new season high in runs to improve to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play. Donovan fell to 1-4 (0-2).

Beecher’s Elena Kvasnicka went 1 for 2 with a walk, four RBIs and three runs. Ava Olson was 2 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs while Emma Henderson and Allie Johnson drove in two runs apiece. Ava Lorenzatti allowed just one hit over four shutout innings, recording nine strikeouts. For Donovan, Bailey Henneike was 1 for 1 with a walk.

Beecher 18, Donovan 0: Taylor Norkus followed up a perfect game in her previous start with four more perfect innings in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader with Donovan. She had eight strikeouts over her four innings as Beecher improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the RVC. Donovan fell to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the RVC with the loss.

Norkus also went 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and a run. Ava Lorenzatti was 3 for 3 out of the leadoff spot for Beecher with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and three runs while Elena Kvasnicka was 2 for 2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run.

Coal City 5, Peotone 0: Despite Sophie Klawitter’s 17-strikeout effort for Peotone (2-4, 0-3), the Coalers (7-4, 1-0) and Masyn Kuder emerged in Tuesday’s ICE pitchers’ duel. Kuder twirled a three-hit shutout, walking two and striking out 11. Klawitter went the distance as well, allowing two earned runs on six hits, a walk and her 17 punchouts.

Khloe Picard was 2 for 4 with a triple, a stolen base, a run and an RBI for the Coalers. Madi Petersen also went 2 for 4, stealing a pair of bases and scoring a pair of runs. Sierra Anderson tripled and scored. Juliana Covington had an RBI single and scored.

Payton Schnelle had two of the three Peotone hits, with Klawitter recording the third, all singles.

Gardner-South Wilmington 15, Momence 1: A 10-run second inning gave the Panthers (5-3, 1-2) their first RVC win of the season and plenty of run support of Maddie Simms, who allowed two hits, walked one and struck out five in three scoreless innings, and Jo Male, who allowed an earned run on three walks and struck out four in two hitless innings.

The Panthers smashed 18 hits, including multi-hit days from six players. Simms was 4 for 5 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs. Nina Siano was 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Kayla Schueber’s three singles brought in five runs. Ella Mack was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Liv Siano was 2 for 5 and scored three runs. Bree Stein was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Payton Wigmore was 1 for 2 and scored a run for Momence (0-5, 0-3). Brooklyn Moeller singled. Delilah Latham had an RBI.

Herscher 12, Lisle 5: The Tigers picked up a home win in ICE play on Tuesday, improving to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play behind a strong pitching performance from Lilly Tucek. She allowed six hits and four runs over seven innings in relief, coming in with the bases loaded in the first inning and allowing just one run. She also had 10 strikeouts.

Chloe Kinkade was 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs. Anistin Hackley was 2 for 3 with two doubles, a walk, an RBI and two runs while Liv Wilkins went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Pontiac 11, Central 6: The Comets rallied from an early 9-0 deficit with a five-run fourth, highlighted by Lia Prairie’s three-run home run, but fell to 8-5 on the season. Ella Ponton was 3 for 4 and scored. Emily Ponton was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Emma Koch doubled and scored. Anna Winkel and Rayven Perkins each singled and scored, with Winkel’s single driving in a run.

Reed-Custer 10, Streator 2: Addison Hartman and Amber Syc had three RBIs apiece for the Comets Tuesday as they snapped a four-game losing streak and picked up a win in ICE play. Reed-Custer improved to 4-4 on the season and 1-2 in conference play.

Sophia Moyers allowed just two runs, one earned, over seven innings. She allowed six hits and had seven strikeouts. Kamryn Wilkey was 4 for 5 out of the leadoff spot with an RBI and three runs. Hartman was 1 for 5 with three RBIs and a run while Syc was 2 for 3 with a walk and three RBIs.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 20, Watseka 9: The Warriors turned 14 hits into nine runs, but fell to 1-5 in Tuesday’s slugfest after seeing four errors lead to 10 unearned runs. Noelle Schroeder was 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs. Abigail Neukomm was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Skyla Kennedy was 3 for 4 and scored twice. Kyah Westerfield had a pair of hits, drove in a pair and scored.

Girls soccer

Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Beecher 0: No individual stats were available for either team, as the Boilermakers improved to 5-3 and the Bobcats fell to 2-4 in Tuesday’s nonconference clash at Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Badminton

Bradley-Bourbonnais 11, Sandburg 4: Led by the No. 1 doubles team of Haylea Grilli and Kimmy Vahl and top singles player Ashley Salazar, the Boilermakers sailed to a win in SouthWest Suburban Conference play Tuesday.

Boys tennis

Princeton 4, Coal City 1: Carson Hart and Will Thompson earned a 6-1, 2-6, 10-2 win in No. 3 doubles for the Coalers’ lone victory in Tuesday’s nonconference match.