BBCHS boys, girls win Boilermaker Invite to open outdoor season

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Niyah Crockett takes first place ahead of Momence's Jaliyah Wright in the 100-meter relay during the Boilermaker Invite on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

BRADLEY − Four local teams got their outdoor track and field seasons underway at the Boilermaker Invite on Thursday, a day later than anticipated thanks to Wednesday’s inclement weather.

Host Bradley-Bourbonnais took first place on both the boys and girls sides. Herscher’s boys team placed second, Bishop McNamara’s placed third and the Momence boys placed fourth. For the girls, Momence picked up a second-place finish, Herscher came in third and McNamara placed fourth.

The Boilermaker boys were dominant on Thursday. They had 206 points on the night, placing them comfortably ahead of Herscher’s 64 points, and placed first in 11 of 16 events.

Some of these wins include LyZale Edmon in the 100 meters (11.30), Kyler Savini in a the 3,200 meters (10:08.74), Joel Morrical in the shot put (14.16 meters) and Malachi Lee in the long jump (6.63 meters).

Overall, boys head coach Matt McLain said it was strong start to a season that he hopes goes far for his athletes.

“I know we had quite a few state qualifiers last year, but we didn’t get over the hump and medal,” he said. “A lot of our guys who went down last year are itching to get back to where they can prove ‘we belong here, we’re a track program in the state that needs to be recognized.‘”

On the girls side, the Boilermakers had 135 points to put them clear of Momence’s 76 points, and had eight first-placed finishes.

Nevaeh Brown won the 100 meters (12.53) and 200 meters (26.36), while also being part of the winning 4x100 relay team (51.83). Meara Pizur won the 300 meter hurdles with the second-fastest time in school history (51.81). Niyah Crockett took first in the 400 meters (1:01.66).

“We’ve got Niyah Crockett running almost a 60 flat [in the 400],” girls head coach Cody Keppner said. “We’ve got Nevaeh Brown, who’s running the second-fastest 100 meter time, and she’s in the top five 200 times. So we’ve got a lot to look forward to.”

The Momence girls team got first-place finishes out of Ania Hawkins in the 100 meter hurdles (18.56), Jaliyah Wright in the high jump (1.50 meters) and Jolie Varela in the long jump (4.39 meters).

With a lot of underclassmen on the roster, girls head coach Mike Bleyle said the more experienced athletes have been doing a good job setting the tone.

“Our freshmen are coming out and putting up great times,” he said. “Some of our seniors are just out here showing how it’s done, showing how to lead. I’m very happy with what I’ve seen tonight.”

For the boys team, senior Marchello Draine was their highest finisher with his fourth-place finish in the long jump (5.52 meters).

“Our relays are going to be what we rely on,” boys head coach Tim Bleyle said. “Then we have at the 100 and 200 some guys that are hopefully going to make it down to Charleston in a couple months.”

Hercher leaned on its distance runners on Thursday. On the boys side, Brayden Shepard won the 800 meters (2:09.13) while Matthew Benoit placed second in the 1,600 meters (5:05.22). Shepard and Benoit, joined by Joshua Thorson and Jeremy Szepelak, formed the winning team in the 4x800 relay (8:47.54).

“We have a really strong group of boys distance runners that showed that in the 4x800 tonight, which is awesome,” boys head coach Tim McElroy said. “We’re looking to see everyone continue to improve.”

The girls team for the Tigers got first-place finishes from Brandi Palmateer in the 800 meters (2:55.30) and Brittany Wietting in the 3,200 meters (15:22.12). Palmateer, Taylor Foltz, Kelly O’Connor and Fabienne Houberg won the 4x400 relay (4:37.12). Charlotte Fulton won the triple jump (8.01 meters).

“Overall the girls have done really well and I’m super impressed with them,” girls head coach Molly Raymond said. “...“I’m looking forward to see more PRs and outdoor records being broken.”

Where Bishop McNamara shined Thursday was in the 4x200 relay. On the boys side, Willie Felton, Julius May, Dylan Denover and Dashaun Whiters won the event (1:41.20) while Trinitee Thompson, Journey Sloane, Jersey Sloane and Jaide Burse won it on the girls side (1:55.05).

“I’m really looking forward to seeing a really strong 4x100 and 4x200 from the girls, and same for the boys,” head coach Anthony Mason said. “I think it’s going to be a very promising season for us.”

The Fightin’ Irish also got first-place finishes on the boys side from Justice Provost in the 1,600 (4:52.30) and Brock Clott in the discus (35.50 meters).