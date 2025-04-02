March into spring by preparing for success

Spring is here, and it’s always a welcome sign to see people getting back out on the roads and enjoying the great outdoors and tourism spots in the region and across the state.

This is an excellent time as we move quickly into the busy summer months to get prepared for success, whether you’re getting your finances or career in order, figuring out the education you or your children need to get ahead, or just planning a much-needed getaway.

The 2025 Illinois tax filing season is well underway, and you can now use the simple, safe and free Direct File service to file federal taxes with the IRS online. Illinois is one of 25 states participating in the program this year.

If you need help with filing your taxes and staying on top of the deadlines, visit the tax resources website of the Illinois Department of Revenue at tax.illinois.gov/tax-resources.html.

Thinking about a career change? Or maybe you’ve been laid off and need help to recover? Visit illinois.gov/employment.html to access resources for available state jobs, layoff assistance and much more.

Illinois provides licenses for dozens of professions, from the doctors who keep us healthy to our neighborhood hair stylists. I joined with my neighboring legislators and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation last week at Kankakee Community College for a successful event helping local residents and business owners get their questions answered. You can learn more about professional licensing at idfpr.illinois.gov/.

College applications for next fall will soon be due, along with requests for aid from the federal government to make going to college more affordable. The Illinois Student Assistance Commission answers key questions for students and parents as they consider all of their funding options and deadlines at isac.org/students/.

I have worked in the Legislature to help our region improve its abundant natural resources: state and local parks, picnic areas, boating and fishing opportunities.

Illinois has dozens of state parks and beaches all across the state, including several popular destinations in the 40th State Senate District. I enjoy visiting with people at Kankakee River State Park who are out in canoes, busy camping and hiking, riding bicycles and taking it easy at fishing spots along the river all throughout these upcoming warm weather months.

If you’re thinking about visiting a new park or campground location this summer, I would encourage you to visit the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website at camp.exploremoreil.com/. The page will help you find new places to explore and make your visit smooth and relaxing.

Our legislative session in Springfield heads into the final two months as we hit April. You can follow the legislation I’m working on at https://bit.ly/42n7fZf.