LaMore wins Manteno mayoral race

Manteno Mayor candidate Annette LaMore, center, watches as vote totals are calculated Tuesday night at a watch party for the Freedom Party candidates at the Manteno American Legion. Pending official results, LaMore has secured the seat over opponent Joel Gesky. (Tiffany Blanchette)

MANTENO - Manteno residents voted for change on Tuesday in the municipal election as Manteno Freedom Party mayoral candidate Annette LaMore defeated Joel Gesky, a village trustee and Manteno Choice Party candidate, 1,536-1,231.

LaMore, a one-time village trustee, won 55.5% of the vote.

“I’m happy. I’m very happy,” said LaMore at the Freedom Party’s gathering at the American Legion. “It feels good to have so many people that believe in me, but now I have to make sure I do what I’m supposed to do. I’ve got to live up to what they think I can do.

“So there will be challenges for me, but I’m an honest person, and when I don’t know the answers, I’ll talk to people who are smarter than me, and I’ll put together with the board and we will work it out.”

Gesky, who has been a village trustee for 18 of the past 20 years, said the party gave it their best shot.

“We ran a classy campaign, and you just have to let the chips fall where they may,” he said.

Gesky still has two years left on his trustee term.

“I guess they want me to be a decision-maker instead of a leader, so that’s good,” he said.