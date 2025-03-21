Former Kankakee football standout Marques Easley suspended by Georgia

Kankakee's Marques Easley communicates to the offensive line during the Kays' 39-13 loss to East St. Louis in the IHSA Class 6A quarterfinal game on Nov. 11, 2024. (File Photo)

Former Kankakee football player Marques Easley was suspended indefinitely from all team activities Thursday by the University of Georgia football program.

As reported by the Athens Banner-Herald, Easley was allegedly involved in a vehicle crash on Monday night. The crash is still under investigation.

Easley, a former four-star offensive line recruit out of Kankakee High School, is a redshirt freshman at Georgia. He appeared in two games last season for Georgia.

The University of Georgia is home to one of the nation’s elite football programs.

Also suspended indefinitely Thursday was Georgia wide receiver Nitro Tuggle, who was arrested on misdemeanor speeding and reckless driving charges in a separate incident early Thursday morning and was released after posting bond.

These were the latest in a trend of driving-related incidents involving Georgia football players. In January 2023, offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a crash when LeCroy and defensive lineman Jalen Carter were racing.

Two players were also held out of games this past season following driving-related arrests.