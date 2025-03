2024-25 Daily Journal All-Area wrestling team

Coal City’s Cooper Morris (top) and Vandalia’s Tyson Waughtel compete in the 126 pound weight class of the 1A state individual wrestling finals Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at State Farm Center in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

Alex Kostecka (Submitted by Dawn Akerman)

Alex Kostecka, Bishop McNamara, junior, 138: Class 1A state qualifier; third at regionals and sectionals; finished with 33-20 record

Landin Benson (Submitted by Brad Boresi)

Landin Benson, Coal City, senior, 175: Class 1A state qualifier; placed fifth at state; regional and sectional champion; finished season with 46-4 record

John Keigher (Submitted by Brad Boresi)

John Keigher, Coal City, senior 215: Class 1A state qualifier; placed fifth at state; regional and sectional champion; finished season with 40-3 record

Aidan Kenney (Submitted by Brad Boresi)

Aidan Kenney, Coal City, junior, 144: Class 1A state qualifier; placed fourth at state; regional and sectional champion; finished season with 43-12 record

Coal City's Cooper Morris

Cooper Morris, Coal City, sophomore, 126: Class 1A state qualifier; state runner up; regional and sectional champion; finished season with 42-6 record; Daily Journal Boys Co-Wrestler of the Year

Cade Poyner (Submitted by B)

Cade Poyner, Coal City, junior, 190: Class 1A state qualifier; placed fifth at state; finished season with 40-9 record

Owen Petersen (Submitted by Brad Boresi)

Owen Petersen, Coal City, sophomore, 113: Class 1A state qualifier; placed fifth at state; regional and sectional champion; finished season with 46-6 record

Coal City's Brody Widlowski

Brody Widlowski, Coal City, junior, 138: Class 1A state qualifier; state runner up; regional and sectional champion; finished season with 31-1 record; Daily Journal Boys Co-Wrestler of the Year

Gianni Panozzo (Submitted by T)

Gianni Panozzo, Central-Iroquois West, senior, 150: Class 1A state qualifier; second at regionals and sectionals; finished season with 46-6 record

Payton Temple (Submitted by T)

Payton Temple, Central-Iroquois West, sophomore, 190 girls: State qualifier; state runner up; regional and sectional champion; finished season with 27-2 record; Daily Journal Girls Wrestler of the Year

Jacob Vinardi (Submitted by Ronnie Wilcox)

Jacob Vinardi, Kankakee, junior, 190: Regional champion; All-City champion; finished season with 28-6 record

Dominic Alaimo (Submitted by Andrea Brodinski)

Dominic Alaimo, Reed-Custer, junior, 215: Class 1A state qualifier; placed sixth at state; regional and sectional runner up; finished season with 45-9 record

Colton Drinkwine (Submitted by Andrea Brodinski)

Colton Drinkwine, Reed-Custer, freshman, 106: Class 1A state qualifier; regional runner up and sectional champion; finished season with 44-7 record

Logan VanDuyne (Submitted by Empire Photography)

Logan VanDuyne, Wilmington, junior, 190: Class 1A state qualifier; regional champion; finished season with 40-8 record

Special Mention: Blake Arseneau, Bishop McNamara; Cole Kimberlin, Bishop McNamara; Sophia Domont, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Zach Hoffner, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Kayden Roach, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Aubrianna Rapier, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Evan Cox, Central-Iroquois West; Brody O’Connor, Central-Iroquois West; Giona Panozzo, Central-Iroquois West; Brock Finch, Coal City; Mason Garner, Coal City; Culan Lindemuth, Coal City; Luke Munsterman, Coal City; Rogelio Cornejo, Kankakee; Jeremy Eggleston, Reed-Custer; Cole Harris, Reed-Custer; Kaeden Wood, Reed-Custer

Honorable Mention: Kian Bramer, Bishop McNamara; Drew Lowenstrom, Bishop McNamara; Ethan Pfieffer, Bishop McNamara; Brayden O’Connor, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Cullen Parks, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Faith Joslin, Kankakee; Taniyah Sherman, Kankakee; Owen Bollino, Herscher; Carter Webber, Manteno; Connor Pasch, Peotone; Madysen Meyer, Reed-Custer; Jayden Sanchez, Reed-Custer; Will Wilson, Wilmington