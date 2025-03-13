Bradley approves 20-acre annexation

The annexation of a 20-acre parcel of farm property immediately east of the Aspen Ridge Golf Course just outside of the Bradley village limits in Bourbonnais Township was approved by a 6-0 vote at Monday's Bradley Village Board meeting. The majority of the 20-acre parcel — roughly 17 acres — will be zoned Neighborhood Residential-3, while the remaining three acres at the southwest corner of the plot will be zoned Business-1. (Village of Bradley)

BRADLEY – A 20-acre parcel in the northeastern area of Bradley is officially part of the village.

By a 6-0 vote, the village board approved the annexation request of landowners Bobby and Kata Nichols, of Bourbonnais, to be placed within the village limits.

The owners' request was heard by the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission this past week.

Facing south, the property is along the northeast corner of Cardinal Drive and Larry Power Road.

The attorney for the owners said there are no development plans for the property. As part of the annexation, the property’s Kankakee County zoning has been changed from agriculture to Neighborhood Residential-3 (approximately 17 acres) and Business-1 (about 3 acres).

The business-zoned area is at the southwest corner of the property.

It was noted at Monday’s village board meeting that the owners had been approached by solar power companies, which had interest in placing solar panels on the acreage.

This annexation and zoning blocks such a move.

The property is largely surrounded by land which already is within the village. To the west is Aspen Ridge Golf Course and to the east is the residential subdivision, Pheasant Run.

Some Pheasant Run residents had questioned the rationale for the zoning change at the planning board meeting. No one addressed the village board regarding the purpose of the zoning change.