2025 Election Questionnaire: Dondi Maricle, Village of Bourbonnais Trustee

Name: Dondi Maricle

What office are you seeking? Village of Bourbonnais Trustee

What is your political party? Peoples Choice

What is your current age?

Occupation and employer: Realtor

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Bourbonnais Library Board Trustee, President of ILA Trustee Form, Vice Library System Board, President of GFWC IL Womans Club of Kankakee, President of HMC, Sec of Community Arts Council of Kankakee County

City: Peoria IL, Bourbonnais, IL

Campaign Website:

Education: Attended ICC

Community Involvement: GFWC IL Womans Club of Kankakee, Bradley Lions Club, HMC, Mentor,

Marital status/Immediate family: Allen Maricle , 4 children, Jesse, Kipp, Miles, and Bailey, 5 grandchildren

Questions:

What makes you the most qualified candidate?

I believe one of the most important qualities is integrity, the candidates on the ticket I’m running with has that. I feel that success needs to be open minded, good listening skills, critical thinking, collaboration, adaptability, willingness to dive into a wide range of issues and communicate thoughts in a clear concise and logical manner.

What would you rank the greatest weakness and strength of the governmental organization you’re running for?

Greatest weakness of the Village is being open and transparent to the voters who live in Bourbonnais. When things are being done behind closed doors it matters. Another weakness is no revenue growth.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Whether local law enforcement should work with ICE depends on a number of factors including the potential benefits and drawbacks of collaboration.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Economic growth- work with the mayor and board of Trustees to come up with an action plan.

Open and transparent- interact with members of the community in many ways both formal and informal.

Fiscally responsibility - not voting for quick fixes but considering long term impact on citizens of the village.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Need to consider the environmental impact and identify potential risks and mitigation strategies to minimize environmental damage, Intergrade eco-friendly designs and practices into all development projects, encourage adoption of green technologies, actively involve local communities in decision-making process to address concerns and build consensus around sustainable development strategies. implement responsible land use planning to protect sensitive ecosystems and prioritize development in area that minimize environmental impact. enforce and strengthen environmental regulations, provide financial incentives to business that adopt sustainable practices, educate the community on the importance of sustainability and encourage environmentally conscious behaviors.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

First need to assess if there is a need for more public transportation

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

Trustees should support local growth and development - it can create jobs, reduce unemployment and improve economic stability.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Police officers face many safety concerns including mental health issues, physical injuries and exposure to traumatic events. addressing them by providing resources, implementing programs, providing information, make it easy for officers to seek help when they need it.

What can or should the city to do increase affordable housing?

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Community engagement- conducting surveys and focus groups to understand needs, creating advisory boards, accessibility to residents,

Analyze demographic data to identify areas with disparities in access to services, evaluate how policies might affect different groups.

Ensure policies are accessible to people with disabilities.

Training for village employees.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

All conflicts of interest should be publicly disclosed. that’s why it’s important to have integrity.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I’m available and accessible most of the time I will be happy to meet with them or talk to them.