Joann Fabrics and Crafts to eventually close

People walk into the Joann Fabrics store on Illinois Route 50 in Bourbonnais on Thursday, Feb. 27. The craft retailer announced it will close all stores nationwide. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Although national retailer Joann Fabrics and Crafts announced recently it will close all of its stores, the location in the Bradley Commons shopping center remains open.

No date for the closure of any of the Joann stores has been announced by the Hudson, Ohio-based company. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, and then announced in mid-February it would be closing all of its close to 500 stores, according to the Associated Press.

Those stores could remain open for several months.

Locally, Joann Fabrics and Crafts is at 2056 N. Illinois Route 50, and its website said the store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

A recording on the local telephone number for Joann said the following:

“This is a very difficult time given the impact it will have on our beloved team members, customers and communities. Our stores remain open nationwide, and any final store closing dates related to the bankruptcy have not been established.

“Some of our locations have begun liquidation sales and will remain open with unique deals over the coming months. You can also shop our full product offering and reach our customer care team from wherever you are, using the Joanne app or joanne.com.”

The retailer has been in business for more than 80 years. Joann previously sought Chapter 11 in March 2024 and later emerged as a private company, according to the AP story. But after operational challenges continued to pile up, Joann filed for bankruptcy again in January.

“Joann leadership, our board, advisers and legal partners made every possible effort to pursue a more favorable outcome that would keep the company in business,” Joann said in a statement posted on its website. “We are committed to working constructively with the winning bidder to ensure an orderly wind-down of operations that minimizes the impact on all our stakeholders.”