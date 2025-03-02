Coal City reclaims boys team wrestling state title

BLOOMINGTON – John Keigher and Coal City wanted another crack at Vandalia, and they didn’t waste it.

Just over two months after losing by two points to the Vandals, the Coalers flipped the script Saturday night at Grossinger Motors Arena and won their second IHSA Class 1A Boys Wrestling Dual Team State championship.

Coal City, ranked No. 3 in 1A by Illinois Matmen, beat the two teams ranked ahead of it to win state for the second time in three seasons and earn its eighth state trophy in 11 years.

First, the Coalers beat No. 2 Marian Central 35-27 in the morning semifinals. Then they knocked off No. 1 Vandalia 32-25 for the title.

Keigher’s 10-6 win over Vandalia’s Kaden Tidwell at 215 pounds was pivotal. A week earlier at the individual state tournament, Tidwell beat Keigher 9-7.

“At individual state in the consolation semis, he scored a last-second takedown on me,” Keigher said. “And ever since then, I knew we were going to face them next week and I was coming to get that back.”

Coal City (33-7) trailed Vandalia 25-22 with three bouts remaining and won them all. Luke Munsterman’s 4-2 decision at 132 tied it, Brody Widlowski’s 10-2 major decision at 138 put the Coalers ahead and Aidan Kenney’s 9-4 decision at 145 clinched the title. Coincidentally, that was Kenney’s 100th career win.

“Perfect timing,” Kenney said.

“Being underdogs, ranked No. 3, having to go through No. 2 and 1 really pushed us in the wrestling room the week before,” he added.

Vandalia (40-2), which hadn’t lost to an Illinois team all season before Saturday, led 6-0 after two bouts. But the Coalers ran off five straight wins from Brock Finch (major decision at 165), Landin Benson (pin at 175), Cade Poyner (pin at 190), Keigher and Alec Walisczek, who beat state qualifier Dominic Swyers 2-1 on a tiebreaker in the heavyweight match.

The Vandals responded with four straight wins to go up 25-22 and set the stage for the late drama.

“Al Walisczek came through huge ... we lost in the (earlier) dual,” Coal City coach Mark Masters said. “That was a six-point swing. Luke Munsterman lost the last time. That’s another six-point swing. ... Those guys came through, won big matches in the last couple seconds.

“Just.a crazy, crazy weekend.”

As he took the mat for potential tying match, Munsterman did so with the same mindset the entire Coal City wrestling program has. And it’s one of the reasons why they’ve been a state powerhouse.

“I just went in knowing that I was going to win,” Munsterman said. “And even if I was down, I was going to win. Just all heart and don’t give up.”