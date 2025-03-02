Central-IW’s Payton Temple takes second at girls state wrestling: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Payton Temple of Clifton Central, right, wrestles in the 190-pound championship match in the IHSA Girls Individual State Finals on Saturday, March 1. Temple took second place to Josephine Larson of Lake Villa (Lakes). (Tiffany Blanchette)

Girls wrestling

IHSA State Finals

From Bloomington: She might just be a sophomore, but Central-Iroquois West’s Payton Temple has already become one of the best wrestlers in the state. She proved that over the weekend at the IHSA Girls Wrestling State Finals, where she finished as the state runner-up at 190 pounds at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Temple, who entered the tournament with a 24-1 record, earned three pins to earn a spot in the championship match against Lakes’ Josephine Larson, the lone grappler to defeat Temple during the season.

Larson earned the state championship with a pin 41 seconds into the first period, giving Temple the state silver medal and a final season record of 27-2.

“I think it shows a lot of improvement,” Temple said of her superb showing. “And hopefully I can win [next year].”

Now a two-time state qualifier as a sophomore, finishing sixth at 155 pounds as a freshman last year, Temple said the proof was in the pudding with her improved finish this season, and credited one specific part of her game for really improving this year for that better result.

“I really stepped up my shooting game,” Temple said. “Last year I didn’t like shooting and I finally found one that worked for me.”

Handling the nerves that come with the bright lights of state is something else Temple said she improved upon, although state will always be a “big deal.” But as she continues to improve and with two years of high school wrestling left, Temple’s confident she’ll be able to turn in her silver for a gold by the time her career ends.

“I think next year I’m gonna be able to win it,” Temple said. “Junior year will be a lot better.”

Editor’s note: Mike Clark contributed to this story.

Charlie Short of Bradley-Bourbonnais competes in the 200-meter freestyle athletes with disabilities heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. (Sandy Bressner)

Boys swimming & diving

IHSA State Finals

From Westmont: Bradley-Bourbonnais senior Charlie Short ended his prep swimming career in grand fashion Saturday, swimming in all four events in the Athletes with Disabilities division of the IHSA State Finals at FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Short earned the bronze in the 200-yard freestyle (3:51.55) to highlight his weekend. He also finished fourth in both the 50-yard freestyle (43.94 s) and 100-yard breaststroke (2:22.77). Short’s fourth event, the 100-yard freestyle, resulted in a fifth-place finish (1:41.93).