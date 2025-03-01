Central-IW’s Payton Temple, Coal City team advance to wrestling state semis: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls wrestling

IHSA State Finals

From Bloomington: The area’s lone state qualifier this year, Central-Iroquois West’s Payton Temple, is officially a state semifinalist. Temple went 2-0 Friday with a pair of pins over Jefferson’s Kylie Ellken and Streamwood’s Jasmine Rene. Temple will square off Hampshire’s Samantha Diehl in the semifinals Saturday.

Boys wrestling

IHSA Team State Finals

From Bloomington: Defending state runner-up and 2023 state champion Coal City is now one meet away from a third straight championship appearance in Class 1A. The Coalers defeated Olympia 53-22 in Friday’s quarterfinal round. They will hit the mats against Marian Central Catholic in the semifinals Saturday.