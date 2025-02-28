Harris’ contempt trial set

Xandria Harris and her attorney, Cierra Norris, address Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott in court on Sept. 23, 2024, at the Kankakee County Courthouse. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE — A date has been set for Xandria Harris’ direct contempt of court trial.

During her court appearance Friday, Harris’ attorney, Cierra Norris, chose for Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott to preside over a bench trial where a judge hears testimony and renders a verdict.

The bench trial is scheduled for May 1.

The 29-year-old Harris, of Bradley, is facing murder and child endangerment charges. Her trial is in that case is set for September.

Harris is accused of aiding her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, when he shot and killed Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously injured now-retired Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

Rittmanic and Bailey were shot by Sullivan on Dec. 29, 2021, when they answered a call about dogs barking in a vehicle outside the Comfort Inn hotel property near the Northfield Square mall.

Sullivan has been sentenced to natural life in prison for Rittmanic’s death and 80 years for the attempted murder of Bailey.

Harris was charged with contempt when she refused to testify during Sullivan’s trial in September 2024.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe offered use immunity to Harris.

Use immunity allows a defendant to testify without that testimony being used against them in their own trial.

Harris pleaded the Fifth Amendment in refusing to testify against Sullivan.

Rowe is asking for a sentence of more than six months. If found guilty, the possible maximum sentence is 20 years.

Rowe decided to try the contempt case before Harris’ murder trial.