Manteno, McNamara advance to boys hoops regional finals: The Daily Journal Wednesday roundup

Boys basketball

IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional semifinals

(2)Manteno 55, (7)Peotone 51 (2OT): In the fourth meeting of the year for one of the area’s most heated rivalries, the Panthers prevailed in double overtime to advance to Friday’s regional championship game back in Coal City.

Ray Lee had a signature performance for Manteno (21-11), scoring 29 of his game-high 37 points in the second half and overtime periods. Nate Hupe had six points, while Andrew Norred and Braden Campbell each had five points.

Brandon Weiss (15 points) and Ruben Velasco (14 points) led Peotone, who finished the year 16-14, in their final prep basketball game. Logan Mather added eight points.

(5)Southland College Prep 76, (3)Coal City 64: Manteno’s championship game opponent will be an Eagles team that upset the host Coalers Wednesday. No individual stats were immediately available. Wednesday’s loss ended the Coalers’ season with a 20-11 record, tied with the 2019-20 team for the program’s most wins in a season the past 20 years.

IHSA Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional semifinals

(2)Bishop McNamara 55, (7)Prairie Central 42: Thanks to their 13-point win in Wednesday’s semifinal, the Fightin’ Irish (24-7) will have a chance to play for their 26th regional plaque in program history at Fieldcrest Friday night. No individual stats were immediately available.

(3)Fieldcrest 62), (6)Central 50: McNamara’s opponent will be the same Knights team that ended their round in last year’s regional finals after the host Knights got past the Comets in Wednesday’s nightcap.

The Comets saw their season end with a 17-13 record. Perry Mason led the Central scoring with 17 points. Aidan Podowicz had a dozen points, followed by 10 points from Blake Chandler.

IHSA Class 4A Normal West Regional semifinals

(6)Minooka 59, (4)Bradley-Bourbonnais 42: No individual stats were immediately available for the Boilermakers, who were upset in Wednesday’s semifinal to end their season with a 21-8 record.

IHSA Class 1A LeRoy Regional semifinals

(5)Heyworth 50, (3)St. Anne 46: In a rematch of last year’s regional championship, the Cardinals once again found themselves on the wrong side of their matchup with Heyworth, this time in the semifinal round.

Deion Fifer led St. Anne (22-7) with 13 points. Chris Link also reached double figures with 11 points.

IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Regional semifinals

(1)Bismarck-Henning 67, (9)Watseka 36: The Warriors looked to give an early exit to the last team in the state to record a loss this season with a state-shocking upset, but their bid was denied Wednesday night. No individual stats were immediately available for Watseka, who saw its season end at 12-19.

IHSA Class 2A Joliet Catholic Academy Regional semifinals

(8)Chicago Christian 58, (4)Wilmington 47: The Wildcats were upset in Wednesday’s semifinal in Joliet. No individual stats were immediately available for the Wildcats, whose season ended at 19-11.