Bradley-Bourbonnais' Charlie Short qualifies for four state swim events: Saturday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Boys swim and dive

IHSA Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional: Bradley-Bourbonnais senior Charlie Short won four sectional championships Saturday, earning a clean sweep of the Athletes With Disabilities division.

Short won the 50-yard freestyle (44.17 s), 100-yard freestyle (1:44.78), 100-yard breaststroke (2:33.62) and 200-yard freestyle (3:56.77) to advance to next weekend’s state meet at FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

As a team, Bradley-Bourbonnais finished fifth out of 12 with 142 team points. Kankakee finished 11th with seven points.