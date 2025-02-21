Craft brews of Kankakee County tour set

KANKAKEE — Interested in experiencing the wide variety of Kankakee County’s own brews — both alcoholic and non-alcoholic — which can be found here?

The region’s tourism organization, Visit Kankakee County, has just what residents and nonresidents may be seeking to answer just that question.

The second Kankakee County Craft Beverage Trail will be held March 27.

Whether someone considers themself to be a coffee connoisseur or a craft beer enthusiast — or both — the tourism organization has just the event.

Between the morning tour, Coffee & Cafes, or the afternoon tour, Brews & Bubbles, there is something tasty for everyone.

Transportation is included. Invite co-workers, your team, your friends or hop along solo, this promises to be a refreshing day.

Morning tour — 9 a.m. to noon.

Stefari West Avenue — where cozy vibes meet artisanal brews.

Connect Rosters — serving up rich, locally roasted perfection.

Uplifted Bistro — a delightful spot in Manteno serving up great boba and charm.

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — because coffee pairs well with a little indulgence.

Afternoon tour — 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

BrickStone Brewery — home to award-winning beers.

Knack Brewing — where innovation meets hops.

The Lush Vine — your go-to for exquisite wine selections.

8 One Five — cocktails, craft beers and an inviting atmosphere.

Cost is $20 per ticket and includes refreshments at each stop, a guided experience through some of Kankakee County’s finest beverage spots and transportation between locations.

Spots are limited. The tours begin and end at the Kankakee Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee.

The tour was first launched in February 2024 and is a unique experience inviting both residents and visitors to emback on a journey through locally-owned establishments.

The 2024 tour was a self-guided tour, noted Nicole Gavin, Visit Kankakee County director.

There are 20 bus seats available for each tour. Gavin said the hope is simply to show participants the wide variety of beverage offerings available and to see what other attractions the region has as they travel from site to site.

“We want people to be familiar with the local offerings,” she said. She is hopeful people from various companies, businesses and organizations will participate so they can be more knowledgable with what is available when hosting others.

“We want people to be familiar with what is here,” she said.

Each destination will showcase their own inventive craft beverages, ranging from crafted cocktails and mocktails, espresso delights, refreshing smoothies, boba and hoppy brews.

Participants on the trail can click on this e-Atlas Craft Beverage Trail link for downloading a user-friendly app. You’ll unlock special savings and prizes along the way. The trail can be completed in a day, weekend, or entire year, it’s totally up to you!